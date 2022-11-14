Blizzard has doubled down on its commitment to improving role queue times in Overwatch and developers are hoping major Support hero reworks will be the key. From the first implementation of the role queue system in Overwatch, certain roles have been more popular than others. In the original game, queueing into a game as a Damage hero took longer than the rest. Now in the sequel, playing as either a Tank or Damage hero comes with longer queue times than the Support role.

4 HOURS AGO