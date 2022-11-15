Read full article on original website
Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
It's no surprise that the Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging made Oprah’s esteemed Favorite Things list. The Pocket Legging is one of those buttery-to-the-touch types of athleisurewear that puts other to shame because of its high-performance, comfort, and fit (plus: POCKETS). Not only is the quality of the fabric durable and sustainable (made from 79 percent recycled plastic bottles), but in addition to being eco-conscious, it’s also one of the most size-inclusive activewear brands on the market. So when we learned the leggings were finally on sale, we added several to cart.
You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
The shelves of Sephora and Ulta can be an overwhelming place — there just seem to be so many skincare products and so little time to try them all. But having every skin ingredient at your disposal isn’t necessarily a good thing because this banquet of options may distract you from focusing on key products that can hone in on your specific skin concerns. It’s totally normal to experience the effects of aging on your skin – we’re talking fine lines and wrinkles, of course. But if you prefer to soften these lines, it helps to understand which skin ingredients will work in your favor so that you can save money, time, and the frustration of trying a bevy of products that don’t produce results. Lilian Alishaev, R.N., and Family Nurse Practitioner at Manhattan Laser Spa who has been in the cosmetic industry for over a decade, is here to simplify matters for you. These are the two ingredients you should alternate on mature skin to make fine lines and wrinkles disappear.
When you're prone to redness, you may notice that your face flushes far more easily during the winter months. Everything from cold air to high wind to low humidity can cause your skin to turn crimson, plus, "our skin also goes through quick temperature changes from the cold outdoors to the heat indoors, which can also activate a flush in the skin," explains Neil Scibelli, a celebrity makeup artist in New York City.
A few months ago, I got the chance to spend a few days at Canyon Ranch spa in Lennox, Massachusetts. I got fabulous facials and amazing massages, but the service that stood out the most was the pedicure. It was hands down the best pedicure I've ever had. My super smart and kind technician introduced me to Dazzle Dry, a line of nail polish designed to dry fast, last long, and keep your nails healthy.
Having an uneven or discolored skin tone is more common than you might think, but luckily, there are ways to even it out and make discoloration disappear over time. We reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about how skin discoloration happens, and which products and treatments can help heal and prevent this. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology, and Dr. Enrizza Factor, MD, dermatologist and researcher at My Vitiligo Team.
The variety of mascaras is quite astounding. You have your lengthening and volumizing ones, with tubing, waterproof, drugstore and curling having prime seats at the beauty counter, too. And, there’s no arguing about it — a good mascara will become a must-have in your makeup bag, your work tote and...
I’ll get right to it, folks. The new Chantecaille foundation, Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation ($130), is the best foundation I’ve ever tried in my life, full stop. It’s like a beautiful second skin that one million percent warrants the $130 price tag (don’t @ me—it comes with a refill!)
With its shelfie-worthy packaging and a focus on intriguing ingredients like snail mucin and fermented rice water, Korean skincare has been the subject of Western fascination for years. Brands like CosRx, Innisfree, and Laneige have assumed viral social-media status, while Glow Recipe and Dr. Jart+ are now practically household names, thanks to TikTok.
Go to almost any athletic footwear site these days, and you're likely to find a number of different shoes for running, walking, lifting, and a bunch of various sports. But what if you want just one great multitasker that can do it all? Maybe you’re someone who swears by two-for-one cardio and strength classes like Barry’s and Orangetheory, or you simply don’t like to overcrowd your closet with multiple pairs of sneakers. How do you choose just a single pair of gym shoes?
The brand Lululemon is almost as synonymous with the word “leggings” as Kleenex is with tissues; you say one thing and you mean the other. Lululemon is arguably the biggest household brand name when it comes to leggings. Your coolest artsy friend who lives in Seattle lives in her Lulus, and your oldest Aunt in Wichita always wears Lululemon leggings while walking her elderly chihuahua. Bottom line? It’s a massive brand.
Black Friday is just days away, and we can’t believe the wealth of deals we’re already finding. One thing we can’t stop glossing over are show-stopping beauty deals — that includes makeup, skincare and haircare, BTW — that you can already shop for now. Perhaps...
Let's be real: Leggings and loungewear are the predominant bottoms of choice for most of us, thanks to their comfort and versatility—and when fleece-lined options hit the market, for their warmth. But while leggings aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, denim is a more practical option when the temps drop. Of course, once winter rolls around, many people look for warmer alternatives, since crisp denim simply isn’t the toastiest. Thanks to Madewell, though, it can be.
There's nothing worse than a pair of aching feet. As you slump onto your couch and set your feet up for relief, you might even wonder why your feet seem to hurt even more than usual. News flash: It could simply be that your shoes don't fit. (At least, not anymore.) We know what you're thinking, but I've been this size forever. The thing is it's entirely possible for your shoe size to change as you age or go through physical or hormonal changes (hi, pregnancy.)
Every now and then, a skin-care product comes around that checks all the boxes—it's effective, gentle on your skin, cosmetically elegant, and reasonably priced. The Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is one of those products. Over 13,000 online reviewers give it a glowing 4.5-star rating, and skin-care experts can't stop recommending it. And right now, you can get this holy-grail product for 25 percent off.
TikTok is a particularly unique platform in that it has the ability to turn both people — and products — into viral sensations. As beauty editors, we’ve witnessed this first-hand with e.l.f. Cosmetics. The OG beauty brand has been around since 2004, and has always been loved for making quality products at accessible price points. Since blowing up on TikTok though, many of e.l.f.’s products have gone full-on viral, with legions of millennials and Gen Zers ultra-eager to get their hands on them. And naturally, we’re no exception.
It's officially one of the busiest times of year to travel. Not only are we looking at long flights and road trips—but also long wait times and layovers, too. Basically, if you plan on traveling soon, be prepared to sit. A lot. If you're just settling back into a life on the road (or in the air), we highly recommend you gear yourself with flight essentials to make life more comfortable, like your neck pillow, a book, and comfortable shoes. But perhaps the most important (yet forgotten) travel must-have of all: compression socks.
With practicality at the center of nearly everything we do these days, most gadgets in our homes are meant to do much more than just one task. Take our cell phones, for example: Growing up, they were good for getting in touch with our BFFs to invite them over for pizza and capture the flag. Today, they’re built with 48-megapixel cameras capable of shooting high-quality TikTok masterpieces and even have a built-in virtual assistant. Hey, Siri.
Many of us eat vitamin-rich foods, sip nutritious beverages, and swallow supplements in between, but vitamin A isn’t always on top of that list, despite the fact that it plays a vital role in the body. “The fat soluble vitamin A is a key part in maintaining vision and...
