Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot inside North Lawndale business, police say

ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

A teenager was critically injured in a shooting inside a West Side business on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the North Lawndale neighborhood's 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road at about 7:55 p.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was inside a business when two unknown people entered and opened fire on him.

The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

