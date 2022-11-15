ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Twitter reacts to hearing Mariota will remain the starting QB

By Matt Urben
 2 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons had a few days to evaluate the film following their prime-time loss to the Panthers in Week 10 and it appears they are sticking with Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback.

It’s not exactly surprising that head coach Arthur Smith backed Mariota, but some felt it was time to make the move to rookie Desmond Ridder following the team’s poor offensive showing on Thursday night football. Smith likes where the Falcons are despite their current two-game losing streak.

Fans in Atlanta are strongly divided on the QB situation. Let’s see how Twitter reacted to hearing Mariota will remain the starter.

