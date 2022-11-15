ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Related
iheart.com

Assault suspect facing 17 charges

A man accused of stabbing a police dog after an hours-long standoff is now facing charges. Twenty-four-year-old Terry Warren is facing 17 charges including felonious assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, fourth-degree fleeing, eluding as a fourth-time habitual offender, assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, causing serious injury to a police animal and more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Assault Suspect Sought in Northern Ottawa County

WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 16, 2022) – A 38-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day span during the last week in October. On the 26th, the suspect approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a retail store on West Randall Street in Coopersville around 6:30 PM, making physical contact with both of them. Two days later, around 4 PM, a similar incident occurred involving a lone 19-year-old woman at a store off of US-31 south of Grand Haven. None of the victims were injured, and the suspect fled before deputies arrived at the scene.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids man arraigned after shooting at officers, stabbing police K9

A man faces years in prison after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than six hours Sunday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Terry-Junior-Warren has been arraigned on multiple felony charges—including Assault with Intent to Murder, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.

On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

GRPD: Two arrests made in recovery of stolen car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are responding to an incident on State Street, in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Street. On Monday afternoon, police say they recovered a stolen vehicle near State Street around 4:30 pm. Police also told FOX 17 that two arrests were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Christopher Schurr legal team set for 'informational conference'

The Defense team of former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr will meet with a judge and prosecutors this week after a judge ruled in October to send the case to trial. Schurr is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

