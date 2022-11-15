Read full article on original website
Assault suspect facing 17 charges
A man accused of stabbing a police dog after an hours-long standoff is now facing charges. Twenty-four-year-old Terry Warren is facing 17 charges including felonious assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, fourth-degree fleeing, eluding as a fourth-time habitual offender, assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, causing serious injury to a police animal and more.
Police believe armed suspect on the loose is still in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Police are still searching for a man on the loose in Muskegon County that allegedly attacked a sheriff’s deputy while being questioned about a stolen vehicle. The suspect, 45-year-old Randy Allen Rinard, is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police, and has...
Assault Suspect Sought in Northern Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 16, 2022) – A 38-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day span during the last week in October. On the 26th, the suspect approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a retail store on West Randall Street in Coopersville around 6:30 PM, making physical contact with both of them. Two days later, around 4 PM, a similar incident occurred involving a lone 19-year-old woman at a store off of US-31 south of Grand Haven. None of the victims were injured, and the suspect fled before deputies arrived at the scene.
Deputies: Man wanted for inappropriately touching women in stores
A man is wanted after he allegedly inappropriately touched women at Ottawa County stores, deputies say.
Two suspects taken to hospital following chase and crash, Ottawa County deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects from a police chase are being treated at the hospital following a crash, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The chase happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Ottawa County. Deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Durango, going north on 56th Avenue,...
Armed suspect on the loose in Muskegon Co. after running from cops
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect considered armed and dangerous is on the run from police in Muskegon County after a confrontation with officers Saturday. A deputy first spotted the suspect, 45-year-old Randy Rinard, at a store Saturday afternoon. He was seen with a stolen vehicle at the Lakewood Quick Stop, located at 184 East Kenwood Boulevard.
MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.
On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
GRPD: Two arrests made in recovery of stolen car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are responding to an incident on State Street, in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Street. On Monday afternoon, police say they recovered a stolen vehicle near State Street around 4:30 pm. Police also told FOX 17 that two arrests were...
Suspect accused of shooting and killing man in Norton Shores bar takes plea deal
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man avoided trial and potential life sentence, if convicted, by accepting prosecutor’s plea offer for charges stemming from a fatal shooting inside a Norton Shores bar. Kyle Decker Robbins faced open murder, among other charges, in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old...
Attorneys meet for informational conference in Lyoya murder case
There was an informational conference in the murder case against a former Grand Rapids police officer in the death of Patrick Lyoya Tuesday morning.
Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
