NAACP says complaints about Battle Creek Police led to Citizens Review Board idea
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek released a community survey asking residents if they should create a Citizens Review Board. Previous Coverage: Battle Creek leaders discuss creation of police accountability board. The Citizens Review Board can provide oversight to a police department, and hear complaints appealed after...
‘Disrespectful’ attempt to appoint election loser to vacant Muskegon County board seat thwarted
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The overwhelming winner of last week’s election for a Muskegon County commissioner’s seat will join the board a little early following the current commissioner’s resignation, despite efforts by Republicans to appoint the loser. Democrat Rillastine Wilkins, a 12-year county commissioner who previously...
Far-right Republicans nearly swept Ottawa County’s board. What’s next for government takeover?
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A new chairman of the Ottawa County governing board has been decided. Questions are being raised about the future of the county’s diversity office. A veteran Republican county commissioner says he sees himself as nearly an independent as the newcomers are further right on the political spectrum.
Cannon Twp. approves resolution to publicly disagree with Proposal 3
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michiganders recently voted to pass a ballot measure that will enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, rendering the state's 1931 criminal abortion ban unenforceable. After the Supreme Court struck down nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, nearly 57% of voters...
Assault suspect charged with shooting at GRPD officer, stabbing dog
The man charged with shooting at a Grand Rapids police officer and repeatedly stabbing a police dog during a standoff on Sunday has a history of mental illness.
Kent County Democrats win big in state House, lose one of two key Senate races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Headed into election day, Kent County Democrats were hopeful they would win five state House seats and two state Senate seats. They accomplished one of those goals. Democrats swept all five districts encompassing Grand Rapids and its inner-ring suburbs, including Wyoming, Kentwood, Walker, Plainfield Township,...
Recent study shows most dangerous intersections in Kent County
Cross streets with US-131 make up half of the most dangerous intersections in Kent County, according to a recent report from Michigan Auto Law.
Grand Rapids Public Schools considers tearing down former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education is considering the demolition of a vacant, former high school as part of the district’s ongoing planning for the future of Grand Rapids Public Schools facilities. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW, which formerly operated as Adelante...
Muskegon student removed from school, charged after BB gun found in school
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges are pending against a Muskegon High School student for allegedly bringing a BB gun to school. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a resource officer with the Muskegon Police Department received a report of a student with a gun on campus. Police say officers and school staff spoke with the student and conducted a search. No firearms were located.
Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to financial elder abuse
A Kalamazoo County man pleaded guilty to several counts of financial elder abuse, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Attorneys meet for informational conference in Lyoya murder case
There was an informational conference in the murder case against a former Grand Rapids police officer in the death of Patrick Lyoya Tuesday morning.
First charges connected to 2021 overdose
A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) WMU, CMU to battle for victory...
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent, Kalamazoo, Muskegon counties
Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kent, Muskegon and Kalamazoo counties for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021.
Self-proclaimed philanthropy disruptor speaks in Grand Rapids on National Philanthropy Day
The Council of Michigan Foundations hosted its annual conference in Grand Rapids Tuesday on National Philanthropy Day. Keynote speaker, Sara Lomelin CEO of Philanthropy Together, spoke with WGVU’s Patrick Center about philanthropy’s need to diversify. She explains individuals pooling their money in ‘giving circles’ is one way to democratize giving.
Long-serving Muskegon county commissioner retires at the age of 90
Rillastine Wilkins, a Muskegon woman who has served the community for decades, has officially retired at the age of 90.
‘He took me for a beautiful ride,’ father says of son slain near Western’s campus
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
Grand Rapids man arraigned after shooting at officers, stabbing police K9
A man faces years in prison after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than six hours Sunday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Terry-Junior-Warren has been arraigned on multiple felony charges—including Assault with Intent to Murder, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal.
State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House
FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
Debate surrounds closure of downtown Grand Haven street for summertime gathering spot
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Is the bold move Grand Haven took last summer to turn part of its main street into a social gathering space worth repeating?. It depends on who you talk to.
