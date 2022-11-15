ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

First charges connected to 2021 overdose

A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) WMU, CMU to battle for victory...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Self-proclaimed philanthropy disruptor speaks in Grand Rapids on National Philanthropy Day

The Council of Michigan Foundations hosted its annual conference in Grand Rapids Tuesday on National Philanthropy Day. Keynote speaker, Sara Lomelin CEO of Philanthropy Together, spoke with WGVU’s Patrick Center about philanthropy’s need to diversify. She explains individuals pooling their money in ‘giving circles’ is one way to democratize giving.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids man arraigned after shooting at officers, stabbing police K9

A man faces years in prison after stabbing a police K9 and barricading himself inside a home for more than six hours Sunday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday that 24-year-old Terry-Junior-Warren has been arraigned on multiple felony charges—including Assault with Intent to Murder, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House

FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy