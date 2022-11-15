How To Look More Attractive: 10 Tips To Level Up

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels

Even for those of us who prioritize inner beauty, at the end of the day, there’s no denying it: most of us want to look beautiful on the outside, too. And while it’s true that beauty is absolutely in the eye of the beholder and everyone is certainly beautiful in their own way, there are a few things everyone can do to help them look and feel their best. To help you do just that, we’ve put together a quick guide of how to look more attractive. Find it all below!

10 Ways To Look More Attractive

At the end of the day, looking more attractive mostly comes down to staying healthy, taking care of yourself, and feeling confident–from there, you can just let your natural beauty shine! Find all of our tips below. These tips will help you do that!

1. Stay confident

First thing’s first: we hear it all the time, but staying confident is the most important part of looking attractive. It’s true that beauty is more than skin deep and that when you feel good, you look good! Not to sound like your mom, but seriously: wear a smile, be kind, and if you need to, fake it ‘till you make it on the confidence front. Overall, when you feel good in your skin, other people will gravitate towards you–and that’s what being attractive is all about.

2. Get your beauty sleep

Sleep is so important to your overall health–and as it turns out, getting enough of it can also help you look more attractive. There’s a reason they call it "beauty sleep"! You really do need to get enough rest each night in order for your skin to repair itself and make new collagen. This helps to prevent sagging and other beauty issues. Plus, no one wants to deal with those pesky bags under their eyes!

3. Take care of your oral health

According to research conducted by the Oral Health Foundation, a healthy smile is the number one physical attribute that can help you attract a partner. That means that maintaining good oral health is one of the best things you can do to make yourself more attractive! You know the drill: brush your teeth at least twice a day and floss at least once a day. You may also want to throw some mouthwash into your routine for good measure, and you can even try out whitening strips if you want brighter teeth. Overall, there’s really nothing more attractive than a smile–especially when your teeth look great!

4. Take care of your skin

What’s not to love about skincare? Not only does taking care of your skin help it stay healthy and clear of blemishes and other issues that could tank your confidence, but it’s also one of our favorite forms of self care. Whenever you need to feel a little more relaxed, a little more gorgeous, and a little more luxe, you can throw on a soothing face mask that will help you look and feel better! At the very least, you should keep up with the basics: cleanse, moisturize, and always wear sunscreen (yes, even in the winter!). After that, there’s a whole world of other products that can target a range of concerns and help you achieve your best, most glowing skin.

5. Take care of your hair

If you really want to look put together, proper hair care is another must. Of course, the best hair routine should be personalized, and it might take some trial and error. Overall though, no matter how you want your hair to look, the ultimate goal is to keep it healthy-looking. This might mean cutting back on heat styling and steering clear of harmful shampoo ingredients. If you struggle with dry or thinning hair, there are also a range of products to help keep it hydrated and promote growth. When in doubt, add some volume with a haircut or style that can help create the illusion of thickness, which will help your hair look healthier. Dry shampoo is always a good idea, too!

6. Wear clothes you feel great in (and that fit!)

Style is also a major factor in attractiveness. Of course, your personal style will be just that: personal. And when you stick to that personal style and wear the clothes you love, you’ll definitely be attracting the right people–especially because you’re more likely to be confident in them! You should worry less about how clothes look on you and focus more on how you feel in them, because when you feel your best is when you’ll look your best. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that no matter what your body type is, you’ll look your best when you wear clothes that fit properly.

7. Choose colors that suit you

Of course, as we mentioned above, you should wear clothes you love–but if you’re looking for pieces that will really make your natural beauty shine, it may be helpful to determine your personal color season, which will help you figure out which colors look best on you. This comes down to your skin’s tones and undertones, your hair color, and your eye color. Knowing your season also comes in handy when it comes to jewelry and makeup!

8. Or when in doubt, wear red!

While sticking to your color season is always your best bet, wearing red is never a bad idea when you want to look attractive. That’s because studies show that people find others more attractive when they’re wearing red. In fact, when participants of one study were shown multiple photos of the same person, they rated the person more attractive in photos in which they were wearing red. So if you’re struggling to pick the perfect first date outfit, go with the red dress!

9. Accentuate your facial symmetry

Studies show that people find those with more symmetrical faces more attractive. But if you don’t have the most symmetrical face in the world, there’s no need to worry! If you want to make your face appear more symmetrical for a little extra confidence, you can always try some makeup tricks to even things out–but really, at the end of the day, what makes you different is truly what makes you beautiful.

10. Take advantage of body language

Body language is a major factor in attraction–which is partly why being confident is so important. People are attracted to those who are more open. That means making lots of eye contact, maintaining a relaxed posture, smiling, facing the other person with your body, etc. Another great trick is to slightly mimic the other person’s body language, which one study found is a great way to appear more attractive to the opposite sex.

The bottom line

At the end of the day, there’s no magical tip that’s going to immediately grant you supermodel-level beauty (at least not one that we’ve discovered yet!). However, when you take care of yourself and foster a sense of confidence, you may be surprised how much others are drawn to you! As cliché as it sounds, it’s true that beauty starts on the inside–but, hey, we won’t deny that wearing a perfectly fitted red dress can also do you some good.