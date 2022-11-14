ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Republicans prefer DeSantis to Trump for 2024, new GOP poll finds

By Trent Brown The Texas Tribune
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Republican voters in Texas support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election over former President Donald Trump by more than 10 percentage points, according to a new poll commissioned by the Republican Party of Texas.

The survey asked voters who are likely to participate in the 2024 Texas Republican primary election who they would vote for out of six Republican candidates including DeSantis and Trump. DeSantis was the top choice, with 43% of respondents saying they would vote for him if the primary election were held today. Trump came in second place with 32%. DeSantis’ support among the surveyed voters surged to 66% when they were asked about a situation in which Trump would decline to run in 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy