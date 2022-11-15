Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Performs New Original Rock Song at Rock Hall Induction
Dolly Parton closed out the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a new original song titled "Rockin'" on Saturday night (Nov. 5). She came strolling out in a leather outfit, then gave an electric guitar strum worthy of Pete Townshend. "And you thought I couldn't rock!" she exclaimed.
Elvis Presley’s Songwriters Wrote 1 of The Monkees’ Hits
Some of Elvis Presley's songs were written by the same songwriters who wrote a hit by The Monkees that charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Every 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominee Revealed
All of the 2023 Grammy Award nominees were revealed Tuesday (Nov. 15), including those in the rock and metal categories. And after the nominees were read, it's looking like a potentially big year for acts such as Brandi Carlile, Ozzy Osbourne, Turnstile, The Black Keys, Idles, Wet Leg and Robert Plant.
Stevie Nicks’ Relationship History — From Don Henley to Joe Walsh
Singer Stevie Nicks has been involved in multiple high-profile relationships throughout her decades-long career, including other musicians and her bandmates.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
The Other Time Ringo Starr Got Replaced on a Song Because He Struggled to Play the Drums
Ringo Starr was replaced during one solo recording session because he struggled to play the drums, and the famous producer at the studio called out his skills.
‘I’m A Rock Star Now!’ Dolly Parton Joins The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, and she made the most of the honor. The country legend celebrated the special occasion by performing a brand-new song, aptly titled “Rockin.'” Clad in a bejeweled black leather outfit, Parton played an electric guitar and went into full rock-star mode for the gala event in Los Angeles, where she even performed alongside Judas Priest rocker Rob Halford for a collaboration most probably never imagined.
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
John Lennon Had a Strong Opinion About Artists Covering Beatles Songs
Despite creating a majority of The Beatles’ music, John Lennon had a surprising opinion about people covering the band’s songs
The 20 Best New Songs From Greatest Hits Albums
Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
NME
Watch LCD Soundsystem give ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut
LCD Soundsystem gave their recent song ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week – watch below. James Murphy and co. featured as the musical guests on the US chat show on Tuesday night (November 15). The band performed the aforementioned track beneath a large disco ball, while a series of space-inspired images were displayed behind them.
2022's Most Festive Christmas Songs by Country Acts
So far this year, notable country acts have interpreted a mix of old favorites and new material, with each recording playing off familiar themes of faith and family. This year's offerings range from Jason Aldean's cover of an all-time country Christmas classic to a Deana Carter and Phil Vassar original that plays out like the storyline of a Hallmark movie.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Tosin Abasi demo his futuristic new Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen with an all-new song
The seven-string machine – first introduced at this year's NAMM show and now available to order – comes in two sleek-as-hell finishes, with EBMM's patent-pending Heat Treated pickup technology and a multi-scale design. In what was probably the biggest shock of this year’s NAMM show, Ernie Ball Music...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Tony Levin demonstrate his signature ‘funk fingers’
Since emerging on the New York studio scene in the 1970s, Tony Levin has forged a reputation as a modern master of the bass guitar. “I’ve been very fortunate in my career to have played with so many great musicians,” he tells us. “To have played some great music, and just to have been able to keep playing the bass – the thing I love to do – for all of my adult years.”
Watertown-Mayer stages classic ‘Cinderella’
Watertown-Mayer High School is set to take the stage with its production of Cinderella on Nov. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center. In total, 48 students in grades 8-12 will perform the original Broadway score and script with music written by Richard Rodgers and Lyrics by Oscar Hamerstein.. Not only is there excitement at Watertown-Mayer with the production, but with the football team advancing in the state tournament and scheduled...
