Loudwire

Every 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominee Revealed

All of the 2023 Grammy Award nominees were revealed Tuesday (Nov. 15), including those in the rock and metal categories. And after the nominees were read, it's looking like a potentially big year for acts such as Brandi Carlile, Ozzy Osbourne, Turnstile, The Black Keys, Idles, Wet Leg and Robert Plant.
Simplemost

‘I’m A Rock Star Now!’ Dolly Parton Joins The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, and she made the most of the honor. The country legend celebrated the special occasion by performing a brand-new song, aptly titled “Rockin.'” Clad in a bejeweled black leather outfit, Parton played an electric guitar and went into full rock-star mode for the gala event in Los Angeles, where she even performed alongside Judas Priest rocker Rob Halford for a collaboration most probably never imagined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 20 Best New Songs From Greatest Hits Albums

Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
NME

Watch LCD Soundsystem give ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut

LCD Soundsystem gave their recent song ‘New Body Rhumba’ its live debut during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week – watch below. James Murphy and co. featured as the musical guests on the US chat show on Tuesday night (November 15). The band performed the aforementioned track beneath a large disco ball, while a series of space-inspired images were displayed behind them.
Wide Open Country

2022's Most Festive Christmas Songs by Country Acts

So far this year, notable country acts have interpreted a mix of old favorites and new material, with each recording playing off familiar themes of faith and family. This year's offerings range from Jason Aldean's cover of an all-time country Christmas classic to a Deana Carter and Phil Vassar original that plays out like the storyline of a Hallmark movie.
GEORGIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Tony Levin demonstrate his signature ‘funk fingers’

Since emerging on the New York studio scene in the 1970s, Tony Levin has forged a reputation as a modern master of the bass guitar. “I’ve been very fortunate in my career to have played with so many great musicians,” he tells us. “To have played some great music, and just to have been able to keep playing the bass – the thing I love to do – for all of my adult years.”
NEW YORK STATE
Sun Patriot

Watertown-Mayer stages classic ‘Cinderella’

Watertown-Mayer High School is set to take the stage with its production of Cinderella on Nov. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center. In total, 48 students in grades 8-12 will perform the original Broadway score and script with music written by Richard Rodgers and Lyrics by Oscar Hamerstein.. Not only is there excitement at Watertown-Mayer with the production, but with the football team advancing in the state tournament and scheduled...
WATERTOWN, MN

