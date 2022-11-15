Close Races: Leads Holding for Levin, Blakespear, Maienschein, Measure C

Rep. Mike Levin . Photo by Chris Stone

With fewer than 80,000 votes left to count in San Diego County and 176,000 in Orange County, seven close races showed little change on Monday but only one has been called.

In the 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin held his lead at 52.5% to Republican challenger Brian Maryott’s 47.5%.

Returns from Orange County have been running in favor of Maryott, but those in more populous San Diego County have boosted Levin.

In the 38th State Senate District, the same pattern of Orange county votes favoring a Republican is evident, but Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, a Democrat, continues to lead Matt Gunderson, a Ladera Ranch auto dealer, by 52.2% to 47.8%.

In close races entirely within San Diego County, the leads haven’t significantly shifted.

In the 76th Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Brian Maienschein leads Republican challenger Kristie Bruce-Lane by 51.2% to 48.8%.

In the race for San Diego’s assessor/recorder/clerk position, Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks continued to lead former City Councilwoman Barbara Bry by 51.8% to 48.2% and has declared victory.

Measure B, which would end long-standing free trash pickup for owners of single-family homes in San Diego, continued to trail with 50.1% voting against. However, there were just over 1,000 more “no” votes than “yes” votes.

Measure C, which would raise the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District to encourage redevelopment of the dilapidated area, increased its lead to 51.1% in the latest count.

In the race for mayor of Chula Vista, Ammar Campa-Najjar continues to gain votes, but still trails City Councilman John McCann by 52.4% to 47.6%.

Updated at 7:25 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022