First look: Washington State, fresh off bowl-clinching win, visits Arizona to face former Coug QB Jayden de Laura

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
'Sometimes, change is good for everybody': Washington State prepares to face ex-quarterback, Arizona's Jayden de Laura
PULLMAN – Jayden de Laura lifted Washington State, then left the program, joined a Pac-12 foe and became one of the more polarizing figures in WSU football history. Ahead of a matchup against their ex-quarterback, the Cougars say there’s no hard feelings. “I’ve always been really impressed with...
nbcrightnow.com
Steady leadership: Senior captains try to navigate Idaho teammates through campus tragedy
This is a world away from walking out to midfield, calling heads or tails and shaking hands with your peers from the other team. For the University of Idaho football captains heading into the Vandals’ final regular season game against Idaho State on Saturday, there are the traditional responsibilities of calling the coin flip, paying respects to seniors playing what could be their last game, and getting the team focused on securing a seventh win to keep its playoff chances alive.
nbcrightnow.com
University of Idaho homicide investigation
Killer who stabbed 4 Idaho students to death still at large. Police say the killer or killers who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remains at large, and the violence has prompted many students to leave town. The Moscow Police Department said Tuesday that the attack was targeted and maintained there is no imminent risk to the community. But so many students have left campus that university officials said a candlelight vigil originally scheduled for Wednesday would instead be held after the Thanksgiving break. Police say a knife or sharp weapon was used in the attack on the students. Autopsies expected to be completed later this week could provide more information about how the victims were killed.
Comments / 0