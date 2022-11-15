ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Houston 101, Dallas 92

Percentages: FG .467, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Garuba 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-3, Smith Jr. 2-5, Martin Jr. 1-1, Nix 1-2, Gordon 1-4, Ja.Green 1-4, Eason 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 19 (Sengun 5, Garuba 3, Porter Jr. 3, Martin Jr. 2, Nix 2, Smith...
NOTRE DAME 82, SOUTHERN INDIANA 70

Percentages: FG .413, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lakes 5-7, Solomon 1-1, Simmons 1-6, Henry 0-3, Swope 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Simmons 2, Solomon 2, Polakovich, Powell, Swope). Steals: 7 (Swope 3, Polakovich 2, Henry, Simmons). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski356-104-50-101318. Goodwin355-72-21-32214.
EVANSVILLE, IN
ROBERT MORRIS 111, WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN 56

Percentages: FG .375, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Ellis 3-3, D.Green 3-5, Cannon 1-1, Slone 1-7, Litton 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Craven 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 25 (Rivera 6, D.Green 3, Ibukunoluwa 3, Slone 3, Cannon 2, Ellis 2, Rhodes 2, Barlow, Craven,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Virginia 68, Loyola of Chicago 62

VIRGINIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.727, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 0-10, .000 (Brunelle 0-2, Taylor 0-1, Lawson 0-3, Valladay 0-1, Dale 0-1, Miller 0-1, Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Brunelle 2, Taylor 1, Lawson 1, Valladay 1, Clarkson 1) Turnovers: 19 (Valladay 7, Brunelle 2, Taylor 2, McLean 2, Vaughn 2,...
CHICAGO, IL
Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Georgia 89, Kennesaw St. 47

GEORGIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Flournoy 3-4, Henderson 3-5, Warren 1-2, Battles 0-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (B.Smith 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 13 (Bates 3, Flournoy 3, Z.Smith 3, Henderson 1, Isaacs 1, B.Smith 1, Warren 1) Steals: 14 (Isaacs 4, Warren 3, Battles 2,...
KENNESAW, GA
Phoenix 130, Golden State 119

Percentages: FG .457, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Curry 7-11, Wiggins 4-6, Thompson 3-9, DiVincenzo 2-5, D.Green 1-1, Lamb 1-4, Moody 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Poole 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Curry, Looney, Poole). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 3, D.Green 3, Lamb 3, Thompson 3, Wiggins...
WASHINGTON STATE
San Francisco 67, Fresno St. 60

SAN FRANCISCO (4-0) Kunen 1-6 0-0 3, Gigiberia 1-3 0-0 3, Rishwain 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 9-16 0-0 22, Shabazz 2-6 2-2 8, Meeks 8-15 3-3 20, Williams 1-5 3-3 6, Hawthorne 1-7 0-0 2, Rocak 0-1 0-2 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 9-12 67. FRESNO ST. (1-2)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BYU 66, MISSOURI STATE 64

Percentages: FG .393, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Trimble 3-5, C.Moore 3-6, Lee 1-4, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, K.Moore 0-2, Mason 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carper). Turnovers: 6 (Lee 2, C.Moore, K.Moore, Mason, Mogbo). Steals: 6 (Mogbo 2, Carper, K.Moore, Mason, Mayo). Technical...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
No. 25 Utah 124, No. 16 Oklahoma 78

UTAH (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.878, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-40, .325 (Kneepkens 4-9, Young 3-7, McQueen 3-10, Palmer 2-4, Johnson 1-4, Pili 0-1, White 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 1, Kneepkens 1) Turnovers: 8 (Pili 2, Kneepkens 1, McQueen 1, Sidberry 1, Vieira 1, White 1,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
N.Y. Knicks 106, Denver 103

Percentages: FG .440, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Randle 3-10, Rose 2-3, Brunson 2-4, Toppin 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Barrett 0-9). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sims 2, Hartenstein, Reddish, Rose). Turnovers: 7 (Randle 3, Barrett, Brunson, Quickley, Toppin). Steals: 12 (Randle 4, Sims...
Kansas 79, Texas-Arlington 74

KANSAS (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.909, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Vuksic 3-6, Mayberry 1-2, Strom 0-1, Kersgieter 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Prater 5, Jackson 4) Turnovers: 23 (Mayberry 6, Jackson 4, Franklin 3, Kersgieter 3, Prater 3, Vuksic 2, Eltayeb 1, Team 1) Steals: 10 (Prater 4, Mayberry 3,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Portland St. 113, Evergreen St. 40

EVERGREEN ST. (0-1) Williford 0-1 0-0 0, Glenn 0-5 0-0 0, Joseph 1-6 3-3 5, L.Kennedy 2-9 6-8 10, Upshaw 2-12 6-6 11, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-6 2-4 4, O'Neill 0-6 0-1 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, W.Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Ausberry 0-2 1-2 1, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 3, Russ 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 2-2 1-1 6. Totals 9-56 19-25 40.
PORTLAND, OR
Georgia Tech 57, Auburn 51

GEORGIA TECH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Swartz 3-5, Jackson 1-1, Morgan 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hermosa 1, Jackson 1) Turnovers: 22 (Blackshear 4, Hermosa 4, Jackson 4, Morgan 3, Swartz 3, Love 2, Dunn 1, Carter 1) Steals: 8 (Swartz 2, Love 2, Hermosa...
AUBURN, GA
TCU 74, UTSA 67

TCU (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Taiwo 4-8, Bradley 2-4, Fisher 1-2, Godfrey 0-1, Makolo 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Cravens 3, White 1) Turnovers: 12 (Makolo 4, Fisher 3, Taiwo 2, Bradley 1, White 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Taiwo 3, Fisher 1, Goetz 1,...
FORT WORTH, TX
California 84, Idaho 71

CALIFORNIA (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .385. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Tuitele 3-3, Martin 3-6, McIntosh 2-2, Curry 1-3, Ortiz 0-2, Mastrov 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 14 (Mastrov 3, Onyiah 3, Curry 2, McIntosh 2, Tuitele 2, Bonner 1, Lutje Schipholt 1) Steals: 7...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wednesday's Scores

Evangel Christian Academy vs. Winnfield, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43

STANFORD (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Jump 8-15, Emma-Nnopu 1-1, Bosgana 1-4, Brink 0-1, Jones 0-1, Nivar 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Demetre 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Betts 3, Brink 2, Demetre 1, Iriafen 1) Turnovers: 13 (Iriafen 3, Lepolo 3, Belibi 1, Bosgana 1, Demetre 1,...
STANFORD, CA
Ball St. 71, Omaha 61

BALL ST. (2-1) Sparks 4-8 1-3 9, Coleman 2-8 6-6 11, Jacobs 5-11 2-3 12, Sellers 2-4 8-8 12, Windham 5-10 2-2 15, Bumbalough 1-5 0-0 3, Pearson 1-3 2-4 4, Jihad 2-3 1-2 5, Cleary 0-0 0-0 0, Hendriks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 22-28 71. OMAHA (1-3) F.Fidler...
OMAHA, NE

