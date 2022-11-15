Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
Pete Nance’s Big First Half Against Gardner-Webb Signals His UNC Arrival
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — It was a tale of two halves for North Carolina forward Pete Nance. After two quiet games to start his stay with the Tar Heels, the 6-foot-11 graduate transfer scripted a near-perfect opening stanza in UNC's 72-66 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.
Porterville Recorder
Houston 101, Dallas 92
Percentages: FG .467, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Garuba 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-3, Smith Jr. 2-5, Martin Jr. 1-1, Nix 1-2, Gordon 1-4, Ja.Green 1-4, Eason 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 19 (Sengun 5, Garuba 3, Porter Jr. 3, Martin Jr. 2, Nix 2, Smith...
Porterville Recorder
NOTRE DAME 82, SOUTHERN INDIANA 70
Percentages: FG .413, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lakes 5-7, Solomon 1-1, Simmons 1-6, Henry 0-3, Swope 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Simmons 2, Solomon 2, Polakovich, Powell, Swope). Steals: 7 (Swope 3, Polakovich 2, Henry, Simmons). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski356-104-50-101318. Goodwin355-72-21-32214.
Porterville Recorder
ROBERT MORRIS 111, WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN 56
Percentages: FG .375, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Ellis 3-3, D.Green 3-5, Cannon 1-1, Slone 1-7, Litton 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Craven 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 25 (Rivera 6, D.Green 3, Ibukunoluwa 3, Slone 3, Cannon 2, Ellis 2, Rhodes 2, Barlow, Craven,...
Porterville Recorder
Virginia 68, Loyola of Chicago 62
VIRGINIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.727, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 0-10, .000 (Brunelle 0-2, Taylor 0-1, Lawson 0-3, Valladay 0-1, Dale 0-1, Miller 0-1, Smith 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Brunelle 2, Taylor 1, Lawson 1, Valladay 1, Clarkson 1) Turnovers: 19 (Valladay 7, Brunelle 2, Taylor 2, McLean 2, Vaughn 2,...
Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
Porterville Recorder
Georgia 89, Kennesaw St. 47
GEORGIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Flournoy 3-4, Henderson 3-5, Warren 1-2, Battles 0-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (B.Smith 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 13 (Bates 3, Flournoy 3, Z.Smith 3, Henderson 1, Isaacs 1, B.Smith 1, Warren 1) Steals: 14 (Isaacs 4, Warren 3, Battles 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 130, Golden State 119
Percentages: FG .457, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Curry 7-11, Wiggins 4-6, Thompson 3-9, DiVincenzo 2-5, D.Green 1-1, Lamb 1-4, Moody 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Poole 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Curry, Looney, Poole). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 3, D.Green 3, Lamb 3, Thompson 3, Wiggins...
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 67, Fresno St. 60
SAN FRANCISCO (4-0) Kunen 1-6 0-0 3, Gigiberia 1-3 0-0 3, Rishwain 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 9-16 0-0 22, Shabazz 2-6 2-2 8, Meeks 8-15 3-3 20, Williams 1-5 3-3 6, Hawthorne 1-7 0-0 2, Rocak 0-1 0-2 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 9-12 67. FRESNO ST. (1-2)
Porterville Recorder
BYU 66, MISSOURI STATE 64
Percentages: FG .393, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Trimble 3-5, C.Moore 3-6, Lee 1-4, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, K.Moore 0-2, Mason 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carper). Turnovers: 6 (Lee 2, C.Moore, K.Moore, Mason, Mogbo). Steals: 6 (Mogbo 2, Carper, K.Moore, Mason, Mayo). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
No. 25 Utah 124, No. 16 Oklahoma 78
UTAH (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.878, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-40, .325 (Kneepkens 4-9, Young 3-7, McQueen 3-10, Palmer 2-4, Johnson 1-4, Pili 0-1, White 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 1, Kneepkens 1) Turnovers: 8 (Pili 2, Kneepkens 1, McQueen 1, Sidberry 1, Vieira 1, White 1,...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 106, Denver 103
Percentages: FG .440, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Randle 3-10, Rose 2-3, Brunson 2-4, Toppin 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Barrett 0-9). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sims 2, Hartenstein, Reddish, Rose). Turnovers: 7 (Randle 3, Barrett, Brunson, Quickley, Toppin). Steals: 12 (Randle 4, Sims...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 79, Texas-Arlington 74
KANSAS (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.909, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Vuksic 3-6, Mayberry 1-2, Strom 0-1, Kersgieter 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Prater 5, Jackson 4) Turnovers: 23 (Mayberry 6, Jackson 4, Franklin 3, Kersgieter 3, Prater 3, Vuksic 2, Eltayeb 1, Team 1) Steals: 10 (Prater 4, Mayberry 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Portland St. 113, Evergreen St. 40
EVERGREEN ST. (0-1) Williford 0-1 0-0 0, Glenn 0-5 0-0 0, Joseph 1-6 3-3 5, L.Kennedy 2-9 6-8 10, Upshaw 2-12 6-6 11, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-6 2-4 4, O'Neill 0-6 0-1 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, W.Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Ausberry 0-2 1-2 1, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 3, Russ 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 2-2 1-1 6. Totals 9-56 19-25 40.
Porterville Recorder
Georgia Tech 57, Auburn 51
GEORGIA TECH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Swartz 3-5, Jackson 1-1, Morgan 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hermosa 1, Jackson 1) Turnovers: 22 (Blackshear 4, Hermosa 4, Jackson 4, Morgan 3, Swartz 3, Love 2, Dunn 1, Carter 1) Steals: 8 (Swartz 2, Love 2, Hermosa...
Porterville Recorder
TCU 74, UTSA 67
TCU (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Taiwo 4-8, Bradley 2-4, Fisher 1-2, Godfrey 0-1, Makolo 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Cravens 3, White 1) Turnovers: 12 (Makolo 4, Fisher 3, Taiwo 2, Bradley 1, White 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Taiwo 3, Fisher 1, Goetz 1,...
Porterville Recorder
California 84, Idaho 71
CALIFORNIA (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .385. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Tuitele 3-3, Martin 3-6, McIntosh 2-2, Curry 1-3, Ortiz 0-2, Mastrov 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 14 (Mastrov 3, Onyiah 3, Curry 2, McIntosh 2, Tuitele 2, Bonner 1, Lutje Schipholt 1) Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Scores
Evangel Christian Academy vs. Winnfield, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43
STANFORD (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Jump 8-15, Emma-Nnopu 1-1, Bosgana 1-4, Brink 0-1, Jones 0-1, Nivar 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Demetre 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Betts 3, Brink 2, Demetre 1, Iriafen 1) Turnovers: 13 (Iriafen 3, Lepolo 3, Belibi 1, Bosgana 1, Demetre 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Ball St. 71, Omaha 61
BALL ST. (2-1) Sparks 4-8 1-3 9, Coleman 2-8 6-6 11, Jacobs 5-11 2-3 12, Sellers 2-4 8-8 12, Windham 5-10 2-2 15, Bumbalough 1-5 0-0 3, Pearson 1-3 2-4 4, Jihad 2-3 1-2 5, Cleary 0-0 0-0 0, Hendriks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 22-28 71. OMAHA (1-3) F.Fidler...
