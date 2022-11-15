ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Photos: Meet Michael Irvin's Longtime Wife

Few figures in the NFL world, if any, are more entertaining to follow than Michael Irvin during the season. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned TV analyst is must-watch whenever he's on ESPN or the NFL Network. It's especially true when Irvin is talking about his former team, who he remains a massive fan of.
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
1 NFL Team Can Be Eliminated From Division Race Sunday

The 2022 NFL season is 10 weeks old, which means there's still seven more games to play for some teams and eight more for others. Despite still having nearly half the season left, one team could be eliminated from its division race this weekend. The Chicago Bears could get left out in the cold early this season.
Eagles Win!

Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and the storied New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis to notch their first ever Super Bowl victory!. This morning, thats all that matters. Here’s how various media outlets saw the Eagles performance Sunday evening (highlights are added for effect):. Zach Berman...
Raiders Have Reportedly Made Decision On Josh McDaniels

You couldn't imagine a much worse start for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. But despite having the second-worst record in the NFL through 10 weeks, owner Mark Davis remains confident in the Josh McDaniels hire. Telling the Review-Journal:. As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis said....
Eagles Reportedly Signing 2-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman

With standout rookie Jordan Davis still sidelined, the Philadelphia Eagles need some help in the middle of their defensive line. The Eagles will reportedly fill some of that void at defensive tackle by signing two-time Pro Bowl free agent Linval Joseph, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Joseph has not played...
Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles

The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
