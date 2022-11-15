Read full article on original website
Eagles Released Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles made a minor move after suffering their first loss of the season. As noted by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Eagles released wide receiver Auden Tate from their practice squad. Tate never suited up for the Eagles. A seventh-round pick in 2018, Tate recorded 799...
Photos: Meet Michael Irvin's Longtime Wife
Few figures in the NFL world, if any, are more entertaining to follow than Michael Irvin during the season. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned TV analyst is must-watch whenever he's on ESPN or the NFL Network. It's especially true when Irvin is talking about his former team, who he remains a massive fan of.
Philadelphia Eagles, NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, upset by Washington Commanders
The Eagles had been off to the best start in franchise history before running into a Commanders team desperate to remain in the playoff race.
atozsports.com
A Person Close to OBJ Reveals Just How ‘in’ the Dallas Cowboys are
The Dallas Cowboys (6-3) are coming off their latest loss. This time at the hands of the then reeling Green Bay Packers. In the game, WR CeeDee Lamb went off for what might be his best performance of his career so far. 11 catches on 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets.
Giants have hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL
The New York Giants are 7-2 after nine games and have an 80 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but the road won’t be an easy one. The Giants have the hardest remaining strength of schedule over the final eight games. Needless to say, if they are going to make a run, they’ll have to beat some of the league’s toughest teams.
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Monday night
The Washington Commanders head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Washington
Yardbarker
Cowboys Watch: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
The Dallas Cowboys are aware of "The 24-Hour Rule.'' And by the time "Monday Night Football'' kicks off, it'll be time to put the painful OT loss at Green Bay behind them ... And time to settle in to see if the Washington Commanders can do them an NFC East favor.
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
NBC Sports
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Commanders' Taylor Heinicke rocks iced out chains on team plane after upset win over Eagles
A few Washington Commanders players let quarterback Taylor Heinicke borrow some diamond studded chains in celebration of the team's upset win over the Eagles Monday night.
1 NFL Team Can Be Eliminated From Division Race Sunday
The 2022 NFL season is 10 weeks old, which means there's still seven more games to play for some teams and eight more for others. Despite still having nearly half the season left, one team could be eliminated from its division race this weekend. The Chicago Bears could get left out in the cold early this season.
Commanders’ HC Rivera updates about QB Wentz and DE Young’s injury status
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On Monday, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was eligible to come off the injured reserve, but head coach Ron Rivera decided to hold off. Rivera said he still needs an update about Wentz from head athletic trainer Al Bellamy and his staff before he makes a decision at the […]
5 takeaways from Commanders' 32-21 win over the Eagles
The Washington Commanders are back to .500 after Monday’s shocking 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Many felt last week’s game against the Vikings was so critical because going to Philly was a guaranteed loss. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke made enough plays, while Washington’s ground game churned out 152...
Eagles Win!
Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and the storied New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis to notch their first ever Super Bowl victory!. This morning, thats all that matters. Here’s how various media outlets saw the Eagles performance Sunday evening (highlights are added for effect):. Zach Berman...
Raiders Have Reportedly Made Decision On Josh McDaniels
You couldn't imagine a much worse start for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. But despite having the second-worst record in the NFL through 10 weeks, owner Mark Davis remains confident in the Josh McDaniels hire. Telling the Review-Journal:. As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis said....
Eagles Reportedly Signing 2-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman
With standout rookie Jordan Davis still sidelined, the Philadelphia Eagles need some help in the middle of their defensive line. The Eagles will reportedly fill some of that void at defensive tackle by signing two-time Pro Bowl free agent Linval Joseph, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Joseph has not played...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ star shares thoughts on crucial call that changed the game
The Philadelphia Eagles lost in one of the more brutal ways possible. They are no longer undefeated, which is okay, but it’s because of shooting themselves in the foot that they are here now. The Eagles defense wasn’t great, in certain areas that is. They couldn’t stop the run...
Reggie the dog may just be the Philadelphia Eagles' secret weapon
Is Reggie the dog the Eagles' secret weapon?
Yardbarker
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles are still the best in the conference after week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to keep their undefeated streak alive tonight against the Washington Commanders. But as the NFL season passes the halfway mark, there’s much more on the line than just the streak. The Eagles are still sat atop the NFC totem pole, but things are heating up.
Commanders make decision on Chase Young for Monday Night Football vs. Eagles
The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.
