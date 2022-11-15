Read full article on original website
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Fall to Indiana in Second Loss of Young Season
How to Watch No. 11 Indiana Women's Basketball Vs. No. 5 Tennessee on ESPN2
On Monday, Nov. 14, the No. 11-ranked Hoosiers will face No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville. Details on how to watch and team stat comparisons are included in the story.
NOTRE DAME 82, SOUTHERN INDIANA 70
Percentages: FG .413, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lakes 5-7, Solomon 1-1, Simmons 1-6, Henry 0-3, Swope 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Simmons 2, Solomon 2, Polakovich, Powell, Swope). Steals: 7 (Swope 3, Polakovich 2, Henry, Simmons). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski356-104-50-101318. Goodwin355-72-21-32214.
Georgia Tech 57, Auburn 51
GEORGIA TECH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Swartz 3-5, Jackson 1-1, Morgan 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hermosa 1, Jackson 1) Turnovers: 22 (Blackshear 4, Hermosa 4, Jackson 4, Morgan 3, Swartz 3, Love 2, Dunn 1, Carter 1) Steals: 8 (Swartz 2, Love 2, Hermosa...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, commits to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has signed and committed to the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo-guard out of Camden (N.J.) committed to the Wildcats over other options which included Louisville, Villanova, Memphis and others. Wagner is the son of former college basketball star Dajuan Wagner, who played for now-Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Memphis.
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols falter against Indiana
The Lady Vols cut a 16-point deficit to four points in the fourth quarter but couldn't get enough stops, faltered at the line and fell, 79-67, to No. 12 Indiana in Knoxville on Monday for the second loss of the season to the Big Ten. Rickea Jackson led all scorers...
Georgia 89, Kennesaw St. 47
KENNESAW ST. (1-3) Harden 2-4 1-2 5, Legister 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 4-16 0-0 9, Snipes 2-3 0-0 6, Whitfield 4-9 1-2 12, Golden 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 1-2 3, Berry 2-4 4-4 8, Hooks 1-9 0-0 2, Piccolino 0-2 0-0 0, Whilby 0-1 0-0 0, Willis 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 7-10 47.
Texas Tech 86, Colorado 85, OT
TEXAS TECH (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.000, FT .878. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Maupin 4-6, McKinney 3-5, Scott 1-3, Gerlich 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Tofaeono 1, Scott 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 18 (McKinney 3, Scott 3, Gerlich 2, Tofaeono 2, Veitenheimer 2, Chevalier 2, Maupin 2, Lewis 1, Shavers 1) Steals:...
ROBERT MORRIS 111, WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN 56
Percentages: FG .375, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Ellis 3-3, D.Green 3-5, Cannon 1-1, Slone 1-7, Litton 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Craven 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 25 (Rivera 6, D.Green 3, Ibukunoluwa 3, Slone 3, Cannon 2, Ellis 2, Rhodes 2, Barlow, Craven,...
Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night. “I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
NO. 11 TEXAS 93, NO. 2 GONZAGA 74
Percentages: FG .490, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-2, Watson 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Sallis 1-3, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Strawther, Timme, Watson). Turnovers: 20 (Timme 5, Hickman 4, Strawther 4, Reid 3, Watson 2, Sallis, Smith). Steals:...
BYU 66, MISSOURI STATE 64
Percentages: FG .393, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Trimble 3-5, C.Moore 3-6, Lee 1-4, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, K.Moore 0-2, Mason 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carper). Turnovers: 6 (Lee 2, C.Moore, K.Moore, Mason, Mogbo). Steals: 6 (Mogbo 2, Carper, K.Moore, Mason, Mayo). Technical...
Kansas 79, Texas-Arlington 74
KANSAS (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.909, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Vuksic 3-6, Mayberry 1-2, Strom 0-1, Kersgieter 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Prater 5, Jackson 4) Turnovers: 23 (Mayberry 6, Jackson 4, Franklin 3, Kersgieter 3, Prater 3, Vuksic 2, Eltayeb 1, Team 1) Steals: 10 (Prater 4, Mayberry 3,...
BALL STATE 71, OMAHA 61
Percentages: FG .415, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Windham 3-6, Bumbalough 1-3, Coleman 1-5, Jacobs 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, Jacobs). Turnovers: 17 (Coleman 4, Sparks 4, Jacobs 3, Jihad 2, Sellers 2, Pearson, Windham). Steals: 11 (Coleman 3, Jacobs 3, Sellers 3,...
ESPN Computer Picks Kentucky vs. Michigan State, Duke vs. Kansas
ESPN will televise two epic State Farm Champions Classic matchups on Tuesday night. No. 4 Kentucky takes on Michigan State before No. 6 Duke faces No. 7 Kansas. ESPN's Matchup Predictor identified a favorite from each game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The model gives the Wildcats a 76.3 percent probability of...
Watch: Calipari, Tshiebwe, Wheeler Speak Following 86-77 Loss to Michigan State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, as well as center Oscar Tshiebwe and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' tough 86-77 loss to the Michigan State Spartans. Calipari touched on the return of Tshiebwe, mistakes his team made on court as well as mistakes ...
No. 25 Utah 124, No. 16 Oklahoma 78
UTAH (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.878, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-40, .325 (Kneepkens 4-9, Young 3-7, McQueen 3-10, Palmer 2-4, Johnson 1-4, Pili 0-1, White 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 1, Kneepkens 1) Turnovers: 8 (Pili 2, Kneepkens 1, McQueen 1, Sidberry 1, Vieira 1, White 1,...
California 84, Idaho 71
CALIFORNIA (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .385. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Tuitele 3-3, Martin 3-6, McIntosh 2-2, Curry 1-3, Ortiz 0-2, Mastrov 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 14 (Mastrov 3, Onyiah 3, Curry 2, McIntosh 2, Tuitele 2, Bonner 1, Lutje Schipholt 1) Steals: 7...
Virginia 68, Loyola of Chicago 62
VIRGINIA (4-0) Brunelle 4-8 0-0 8, Taylor 4-8 4-6 12, Lawson 3-8 3-4 9, McLean 7-9 0-2 14, Valladay 5-7 1-4 11, Clarkson 1-2 0-0 2, Dale 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 2-2 2, Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 10-18 68. LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (1-2)
