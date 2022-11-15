ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTRE DAME 82, SOUTHERN INDIANA 70

Percentages: FG .413, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lakes 5-7, Solomon 1-1, Simmons 1-6, Henry 0-3, Swope 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Simmons 2, Solomon 2, Polakovich, Powell, Swope). Steals: 7 (Swope 3, Polakovich 2, Henry, Simmons). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski356-104-50-101318. Goodwin355-72-21-32214.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Porterville Recorder

Georgia Tech 57, Auburn 51

GEORGIA TECH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Swartz 3-5, Jackson 1-1, Morgan 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hermosa 1, Jackson 1) Turnovers: 22 (Blackshear 4, Hermosa 4, Jackson 4, Morgan 3, Swartz 3, Love 2, Dunn 1, Carter 1) Steals: 8 (Swartz 2, Love 2, Hermosa...
AUBURN, GA
247Sports

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, commits to Kentucky

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has signed and committed to the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo-guard out of Camden (N.J.) committed to the Wildcats over other options which included Louisville, Villanova, Memphis and others. Wagner is the son of former college basketball star Dajuan Wagner, who played for now-Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Memphis.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols falter against Indiana

The Lady Vols cut a 16-point deficit to four points in the fourth quarter but couldn't get enough stops, faltered at the line and fell, 79-67, to No. 12 Indiana in Knoxville on Monday for the second loss of the season to the Big Ten. Rickea Jackson led all scorers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Georgia 89, Kennesaw St. 47

KENNESAW ST. (1-3) Harden 2-4 1-2 5, Legister 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 4-16 0-0 9, Snipes 2-3 0-0 6, Whitfield 4-9 1-2 12, Golden 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 1-2 3, Berry 2-4 4-4 8, Hooks 1-9 0-0 2, Piccolino 0-2 0-0 0, Whilby 0-1 0-0 0, Willis 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 7-10 47.
KENNESAW, GA
Porterville Recorder

Texas Tech 86, Colorado 85, OT

TEXAS TECH (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.000, FT .878. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Maupin 4-6, McKinney 3-5, Scott 1-3, Gerlich 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Tofaeono 1, Scott 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 18 (McKinney 3, Scott 3, Gerlich 2, Tofaeono 2, Veitenheimer 2, Chevalier 2, Maupin 2, Lewis 1, Shavers 1) Steals:...
BOULDER, CO
Porterville Recorder

ROBERT MORRIS 111, WEST VIRGINIA WESLEYAN 56

Percentages: FG .375, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Ellis 3-3, D.Green 3-5, Cannon 1-1, Slone 1-7, Litton 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Craven 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 25 (Rivera 6, D.Green 3, Ibukunoluwa 3, Slone 3, Cannon 2, Ellis 2, Rhodes 2, Barlow, Craven,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Associated Press

Michigan State outlasts Tshiebwe, No. 4 Kentucky in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State found a way to finish. The search continues for No. 4 Kentucky — even with consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in action. Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, Mady Sissoko delivered two game-changing slams late in the second overtime, and Michigan State rallied to beat No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 on Tuesday night. “I just saw (coach) Tom (Izzo) in the hallway and I said you were more prepared to finish than we were,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

NO. 11 TEXAS 93, NO. 2 GONZAGA 74

Percentages: FG .490, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-2, Watson 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Sallis 1-3, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Strawther, Timme, Watson). Turnovers: 20 (Timme 5, Hickman 4, Strawther 4, Reid 3, Watson 2, Sallis, Smith). Steals:...
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

BYU 66, MISSOURI STATE 64

Percentages: FG .393, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Trimble 3-5, C.Moore 3-6, Lee 1-4, Mayo 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, K.Moore 0-2, Mason 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carper). Turnovers: 6 (Lee 2, C.Moore, K.Moore, Mason, Mogbo). Steals: 6 (Mogbo 2, Carper, K.Moore, Mason, Mayo). Technical...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Porterville Recorder

Kansas 79, Texas-Arlington 74

KANSAS (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.909, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Vuksic 3-6, Mayberry 1-2, Strom 0-1, Kersgieter 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Prater 5, Jackson 4) Turnovers: 23 (Mayberry 6, Jackson 4, Franklin 3, Kersgieter 3, Prater 3, Vuksic 2, Eltayeb 1, Team 1) Steals: 10 (Prater 4, Mayberry 3,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Porterville Recorder

BALL STATE 71, OMAHA 61

Percentages: FG .415, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Windham 3-6, Bumbalough 1-3, Coleman 1-5, Jacobs 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, Jacobs). Turnovers: 17 (Coleman 4, Sparks 4, Jacobs 3, Jihad 2, Sellers 2, Pearson, Windham). Steals: 11 (Coleman 3, Jacobs 3, Sellers 3,...
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

No. 25 Utah 124, No. 16 Oklahoma 78

UTAH (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.878, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 13-40, .325 (Kneepkens 4-9, Young 3-7, McQueen 3-10, Palmer 2-4, Johnson 1-4, Pili 0-1, White 0-1, Sidberry 0-2, Vieira 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson 1, Kneepkens 1) Turnovers: 8 (Pili 2, Kneepkens 1, McQueen 1, Sidberry 1, Vieira 1, White 1,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

California 84, Idaho 71

CALIFORNIA (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .385. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Tuitele 3-3, Martin 3-6, McIntosh 2-2, Curry 1-3, Ortiz 0-2, Mastrov 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 14 (Mastrov 3, Onyiah 3, Curry 2, McIntosh 2, Tuitele 2, Bonner 1, Lutje Schipholt 1) Steals: 7...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Virginia 68, Loyola of Chicago 62

VIRGINIA (4-0) Brunelle 4-8 0-0 8, Taylor 4-8 4-6 12, Lawson 3-8 3-4 9, McLean 7-9 0-2 14, Valladay 5-7 1-4 11, Clarkson 1-2 0-0 2, Dale 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 2-2 2, Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 10-18 68. LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (1-2)
CHICAGO, IL

