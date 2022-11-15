ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Porterville Recorder

NO. 11 TEXAS 93, NO. 2 GONZAGA 74

Percentages: FG .490, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Strawther 3-5, Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-2, Watson 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Sallis 1-3, Harris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Strawther, Timme, Watson). Turnovers: 20 (Timme 5, Hickman 4, Strawther 4, Reid 3, Watson 2, Sallis, Smith). Steals:...
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

SAN FRANCISCO 67, FRESNO STATE 60

Percentages: FG .381, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-37, .270 (Roberts 4-10, Shabazz 2-5, Gigiberia 1-1, Williams 1-3, Meeks 1-5, Kunen 1-6, Rocak 0-1, Hawthorne 0-3, Rishwain 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kunen 2, Meeks 2, Gigiberia, Markovetskyy). Turnovers: 13 (Meeks 3, Shabazz 3, Rocak 2,...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 130, Golden State 119

Percentages: FG .457, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Curry 7-11, Wiggins 4-6, Thompson 3-9, DiVincenzo 2-5, D.Green 1-1, Lamb 1-4, Moody 0-1, J.Green 0-2, Poole 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Curry, Looney, Poole). Turnovers: 17 (Curry 3, D.Green 3, Lamb 3, Thompson 3, Wiggins...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

BALL STATE 71, OMAHA 61

Percentages: FG .415, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Windham 3-6, Bumbalough 1-3, Coleman 1-5, Jacobs 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, Jacobs). Turnovers: 17 (Coleman 4, Sparks 4, Jacobs 3, Jihad 2, Sellers 2, Pearson, Windham). Steals: 11 (Coleman 3, Jacobs 3, Sellers 3,...
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

Georgia 89, Kennesaw St. 47

GEORGIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Flournoy 3-4, Henderson 3-5, Warren 1-2, Battles 0-4) Blocked Shots: 2 (B.Smith 1, Warren 1) Turnovers: 13 (Bates 3, Flournoy 3, Z.Smith 3, Henderson 1, Isaacs 1, B.Smith 1, Warren 1) Steals: 14 (Isaacs 4, Warren 3, Battles 2,...
KENNESAW, GA
Porterville Recorder

Virginia 68, Loyola of Chicago 62

VIRGINIA (4-0) Brunelle 4-8 0-0 8, Taylor 4-8 4-6 12, Lawson 3-8 3-4 9, McLean 7-9 0-2 14, Valladay 5-7 1-4 11, Clarkson 1-2 0-0 2, Dale 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 2-2 2, Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 10-18 68. LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (1-2)
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

NOTRE DAME 82, SOUTHERN INDIANA 70

Percentages: FG .413, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lakes 5-7, Solomon 1-1, Simmons 1-6, Henry 0-3, Swope 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 7 (Simmons 2, Solomon 2, Polakovich, Powell, Swope). Steals: 7 (Swope 3, Polakovich 2, Henry, Simmons). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski356-104-50-101318. Goodwin355-72-21-32214.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo Bulls travel to take on the Drake Bulldogs

Buffalo Bulls (1-2) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs host the Buffalo Bulls. Drake went 14-3 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season. Buffalo went 19-11 overall with a 9-5 record...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Texas Tech 86, Colorado 85, OT

TEXAS TECH (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.000, FT .878. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Maupin 4-6, McKinney 3-5, Scott 1-3, Gerlich 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Tofaeono 1, Scott 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 18 (McKinney 3, Scott 3, Gerlich 2, Tofaeono 2, Veitenheimer 2, Chevalier 2, Maupin 2, Lewis 1, Shavers 1) Steals:...
BOULDER, CO
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 106, Denver 103

Percentages: FG .440, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Randle 3-10, Rose 2-3, Brunson 2-4, Toppin 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Barrett 0-9). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sims 2, Hartenstein, Reddish, Rose). Turnovers: 7 (Randle 3, Barrett, Brunson, Quickley, Toppin). Steals: 12 (Randle 4, Sims...
Porterville Recorder

Kansas 79, Texas-Arlington 74

KANSAS (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.909, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Vuksic 3-6, Mayberry 1-2, Strom 0-1, Kersgieter 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Prater 5, Jackson 4) Turnovers: 23 (Mayberry 6, Jackson 4, Franklin 3, Kersgieter 3, Prater 3, Vuksic 2, Eltayeb 1, Team 1) Steals: 10 (Prater 4, Mayberry 3,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Scores

Evangel Christian Academy vs. Winnfield, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

TCU 74, UTSA 67

TCU (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Taiwo 4-8, Bradley 2-4, Fisher 1-2, Godfrey 0-1, Makolo 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Cravens 3, White 1) Turnovers: 12 (Makolo 4, Fisher 3, Taiwo 2, Bradley 1, White 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Taiwo 3, Fisher 1, Goetz 1,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Porterville Recorder

Houston 101, Dallas 92

HOUSTON (101) Gordon 3-9 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-2 10, Sengun 5-10 4-5 14, Ja.Green 5-15 6-7 17, Porter Jr. 6-14 3-4 17, Eason 3-5 2-2 8, Garuba 5-5 0-0 12, Martin Jr. 4-5 1-1 10, Christopher 0-0 0-0 0, Nix 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-75 21-24 101. DALLAS...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43

STANFORD (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Jump 8-15, Emma-Nnopu 1-1, Bosgana 1-4, Brink 0-1, Jones 0-1, Nivar 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Demetre 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Betts 3, Brink 2, Demetre 1, Iriafen 1) Turnovers: 13 (Iriafen 3, Lepolo 3, Belibi 1, Bosgana 1, Demetre 1,...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Portland St. 113, Evergreen St. 40

EVERGREEN ST. (0-1) Williford 0-1 0-0 0, Glenn 0-5 0-0 0, Joseph 1-6 3-3 5, L.Kennedy 2-9 6-8 10, Upshaw 2-12 6-6 11, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-6 2-4 4, O'Neill 0-6 0-1 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, W.Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Ausberry 0-2 1-2 1, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 3, Russ 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 2-2 1-1 6. Totals 9-56 19-25 40.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

California 84, Idaho 71

CALIFORNIA (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .385. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Tuitele 3-3, Martin 3-6, McIntosh 2-2, Curry 1-3, Ortiz 0-2, Mastrov 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1) Turnovers: 14 (Mastrov 3, Onyiah 3, Curry 2, McIntosh 2, Tuitele 2, Bonner 1, Lutje Schipholt 1) Steals: 7...
CALIFORNIA STATE

