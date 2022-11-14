Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Related
Houston commit Cedric Lath breaks down commitment
At the end of the early signing period Houston landed a commitment from 6-foot-10, 235 pound big man Cedric Lath. Lath will join the Cougars in January and will redshirt this season. “I chose Houston because I feel like I fit the team and the way they play,” he said....
247Sports
Three-star big man Cedric Lath commits to Houston
Kelvin Sampson has added his third commitment in the 2023 class. This afternoon, three-star center Cedric Lath announced his commitment to Houston. A 6-foot-9 five-man out of San Diego (Calif.) Balboa City School, Lath chose the Cougars over his two other finalists of BYU and Texas. Lath emerged as a...
Texas high school football playoffs: Houston-area games to watch this week
Several teams from the Houston area have the potential to make a state title run.
Texas Southern hopes to slow No. 3 Houston’s flying start
No. 3 Houston will look to continue a hot start — in which its three victories have been by an
XFL Draft 2022: Houston Roughnecks take UCF running back Adrian Killins in 1st round
The "Son of Bum" Wade Phillips' "air raid" offensive got a few good men off the board when the league's draft began Wednesday.
shelby-news.com
Letters of Intent
Four Houston High School softball seniors signed letters of intent last week. • Anna Hulsey – Walters State Community College. • Katey McGee – Florida Southwestern Community College.
Resident outside of Houston won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket
There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren't having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win.
Astros players get new jewelry from Trae Tha Truth for winning World Series
HOUSTON — Rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth and celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick are adding to the Houston Astros' jewelry collection!. The duo presented some of the players, including World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, custom diamond pendants with the throwback Astros shooting star logo. About 60 of the...
fox26houston.com
Couple rebuilds homes to revitalize north Houston neighborhood
A couple is taking a new approach to revitalizing a north Houston neighborhood by replacing two run-down old homes with new ones specifically designed to be Airbnbs. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan gives us a look inside.
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
2 Dekaney High School students hospitalized after becoming ill, Spring ISD says
The incident happened during lunchtime, Spring ISD said in a release. The school nurse examined both students and recommended they get further medical attention.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community
HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
fox26houston.com
'Dirty Third: The Next Generation' set to premiere
It's a big week in the Houston film community. A new movie will be debuting for audiences on November 16th.
cw39.com
Weather gets worse before it gets better | Why indoor plans are needed this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold stretch continues with rain joining the party on Saturday. This occurs ahead of an eventual warmup with temperatures in the 60s and 70s the week of Thanksgiving. Houston will be mostly cloudy the next few days with some isolated showers potentially popping up...
'We want students to chase their dreams': Clear Creek ISD votes to change class rank policy
With the change, class ranks will be determined by ranking cumulative GPAs that will factor in only certain subjects.
defendernetwork.com
Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store
In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
defendernetwork.com
Oral health for Houston seniors: a mission we can all support
You won’t find many people who love going to the dentist. But we all know it’s important to keep our teeth healthy. Without good dental care, our overall health is at risk, especially for seniors. Article written by Karen Millender and Alicia Johnston. CenterWell Senior Primary Care applauds...
cw39.com
Cold all week | When we finally could see 70 degrees again
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cold weather is here to stay through this weekend, and we’re not just talking about Houston. Most of the country is in a prolonged stretch of colder-than-normal temperatures. Winds in the upper atmosphere have been pushing cold air southward from Canada, and that persistent cold...
Comments / 0