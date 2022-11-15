Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Vladimir Putin to skip G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesian government official OLD
Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of world leaders from the G20 nations in Indonesia next week, Indonesian and Russian officials confirmed, avoiding the platform where he would face western leaders for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is set to lead the Russian delegation at the two-day G20 summit in Bali, beginning 15 November.Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G-20 events, told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, said Mr Putin explained his absence from the summit to the Indonesian president Joko Widodo and confirmed that Mr Lavrov will be present on...
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia. Kishida's comments came during the 10th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Kishida was joined by...
U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
msn.com
US assures that a nuclear strike by North Korea would put «period» to Kim Jong Un’s regime
The U.S. Department of Defense has assured that a possible nuclear attack by North Korea would mean the "end" of the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has carried out a new launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
Saudi energy minister warns Biden of 'painful' future as he blasts countries for releasing their oil reserves
Saudi Arabia's energy minister appeared to share a veiled warning for US President Joe Biden on Tuesday over the American leader's controversial decision to release more oil from the nation's strategic petroleum reserves. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the uncle of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), accused some countries of...
Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister
A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
msn.com
North Korea threatens to take stronger measures if US does not stop «military provocations»
North Korea's Foreign Ministry warned Tuesday that it may consider applying "stronger follow-up measures" if the United States continues "military provocations," referring to military moves carried out next to Seoul. A spokesman for the North Korean Department has denounced that the joint air exercises carried out by the allies, called...
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action
Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
Russia says the West has 'essentially stolen' its foreign currency and gold reserves as the EU eyes asset transfer to Ukraine
Russia accused the West on Monday of stealing from its currency and gold reserves. Western sanctions have frozen $640 billion worth of Russian assets. The European Council is considering transferring those assets to Ukraine. Russia accused the West of stealing from Moscow's currency and gold reserves on Monday thanks to...
Comments / 1