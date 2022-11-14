A Blue Dog art exhibition is coming to New Iberia. It is called, “Blue Dog in Space,” with Wendy Rodrigue. It’s part of the Life and Legacy Tour. This is a chance to see George Rodrigue’s original paintings up close. She is making a few stops in Mississippi and then on-ward to Louisiana for a visit in New Iberia, George Rodrigue’s hometown.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO