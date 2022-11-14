ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Blue Dog in Space Exhibit Coming to New Iberia

A Blue Dog art exhibition is coming to New Iberia. It is called, “Blue Dog in Space,” with Wendy Rodrigue. It’s part of the Life and Legacy Tour. This is a chance to see George Rodrigue’s original paintings up close. She is making a few stops in Mississippi and then on-ward to Louisiana for a visit in New Iberia, George Rodrigue’s hometown.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Acadiana Musician Nominated For Grammy

Congratulations to Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas. They’ve been nominated for a Grammy for the best Regional Roots Album. Their Latest release “Lucky Man” got the nod. I had the pleasure of working with them at Downtown Alive several years ago. Their energetic brand of Zydeco is infectious, to say the least.
LAFAYETTE, LA

