First look: Washington State, fresh off bowl-clinching win, visits Arizona to face former Coug QB Jayden de Laura

'Renard's mentality is unbelievable': Veteran slot receiver Renard Bell set to return to Washington State lineup this weekend
PULLMAN – Washington State’s most experienced player will make his long-awaited return to the field this weekend. After spending four weeks sidelined with an injury, veteran slot receiver Renard Bell is expected to work back into the lineup when the Cougars visit Arizona for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday.
Steady leadership: Senior captains try to navigate Idaho teammates through campus tragedy
This is a world away from walking out to midfield, calling heads or tails and shaking hands with your peers from the other team. For the University of Idaho football captains heading into the Vandals’ final regular season game against Idaho State on Saturday, there are the traditional responsibilities of calling the coin flip, paying respects to seniors playing what could be their last game, and getting the team focused on securing a seventh win to keep its playoff chances alive.
'The Cougs are feeling it with the Vandals:' Rival universities coming together on the Palouse
PULLMAN, Wash. – Two college towns, tucked between the rolling hills of the Palouse, are mourning and reeling in fear together. “Pullman and Moscow are both such great communities, we didn’t expect that and for it to be going on this long with no answers, is upsetting,” Tiffany Loveless said.
Vigil of U of I students set for Wednesday night in Coeur d'Alene
MOSCOW, Idaho -- The search for a killer continues on the Palouse as four families anxiously…
Some details emerge in homicide of four University of Idaho students, many questions remain
Information from the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County coroner shed some light on the homicide of four University of Idaho students. On the third day of the investigation, many questions still remain. You can find more details on this story here.
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
1 arrested in connection to Lewiston armed robbery, 2 suspects outstanding
LEWISTON, Wash. - One suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that temporarily forced Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to lock down Thursday morning. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said 27-year-old Eric M. Largent was arrested for the robbery. LPD is seeking arrest warrants for 18-year-old Forrest K. Riley and following leads on a third suspect.
Moscow police can't guarantee there's no threat to the public following quadruple homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) could not say there was no threat to the public at a news conference on Wednesday. MPD Chief James Fry repeatedly acknowledged the suspect "is still out there," but reiterated that the department believes this was an "isolated, calculated attack on the victims."
'We will find you...I won't stop'. Family of Moscow homicide victim pleading for witnesses to come forward
MOSCOW, Idaho -- The search for a killer continues on the Palouse as four families anxiously await any updates . The bodies of U of I students Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin were found Sunday in a home the women lived in near campus. All four were the victims of apparent stab wounds, according to investigators.
