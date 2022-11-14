ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

First look: Washington State, fresh off bowl-clinching win, visits Arizona to face former Coug QB Jayden de Laura

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Steady leadership: Senior captains try to navigate Idaho teammates through campus tragedy

This is a world away from walking out to midfield, calling heads or tails and shaking hands with your peers from the other team. For the University of Idaho football captains heading into the Vandals’ final regular season game against Idaho State on Saturday, there are the traditional responsibilities of calling the coin flip, paying respects to seniors playing what could be their last game, and getting the team focused on securing a seventh win to keep its playoff chances alive.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

1 arrested in connection to Lewiston armed robbery, 2 suspects outstanding

LEWISTON, Wash. - One suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that temporarily forced Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) to lock down Thursday morning. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) said 27-year-old Eric M. Largent was arrested for the robbery. LPD is seeking arrest warrants for 18-year-old Forrest K. Riley and following leads on a third suspect.
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

'We will find you...I won't stop'. Family of Moscow homicide victim pleading for witnesses to come forward

MOSCOW, Idaho -- The search for a killer continues on the Palouse as four families anxiously await any updates . The bodies of U of I students Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin were found Sunday in a home the women lived in near campus. All four were the victims of apparent stab wounds, according to investigators.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy