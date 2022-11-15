There are always going to be ridiculous trade rumors every offseason. Such is the case with the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. For some ridiculous reason, there had been speculation that the Braves could put Acuna on the trade block this offseason. Perhaps the idea was that the Braves need to find some extra money in their budget and that Acuna did struggle compared to his typical production last year. As he is coming back from a major injury, maybe the idea was that the Braves would want to move on from his long term deal while they still can.

1 DAY AGO