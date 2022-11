Heba Sadaka, assistant professor of nursing at UA Little Rock and a nurse of 29 years, has been selected for Arkansas’s Great 100 Nurses Award!. “I feel very grateful. It’s an honor, and I appreciate that someone took the time to nominate me,” Sadaka said. “I also feel like I am surrounded by good people in the nursing field, and I believe there are so many other great nurses out there.”

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO