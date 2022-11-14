Read full article on original website
Ukrainian troops return in first all-female prisoner swap since war began
Southern Ukraine saw its first all-female prisoner swap, most of them soldiers. NBC News’ Molly Hunter has the story of two of those women who have returned back to the country after spending seven months as what they call Russian prisoners. Nov. 15, 2022.
Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war
In Ukraine, the war’s youngest victims are battling serious mental and physical injuries, leaving doctors searching for solutions. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the story of one 6-year-old Ukrainian girl learning how to walk again after she lost her leg when Russian artillery crashed into her living room, nearly taking her life. Nov. 18, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Demons in America
David Cleveland may be the most interesting as well as the most unfashionable novelist working in the United States. His latest, Gods of Deception, is a sympathetic investigation of an elite WASP family whose intellectual and political interests are firmly grounded in the world of what was once called high culture. His sentences are intricately fashioned, alternating finely observed descriptions of complex works of art with portrayals of natural landscapes that reflect his deep familiarity with the geology, botany, and geography of the Hudson River Valley. When his elite and privileged characters make small talk, they make a lot of it. They discuss subjects such as astrophysics, Freudian psychology, Marxism, and art history with real expertise and depth. Radiating Proustian intricacy, Jamesian subtlety, a Whartonesque focus on upper-class mores, and Auchinclossian attention to the finer points of the professional life of the successful WASP, Gods of Deception commits every conceivable offense against the literary fashions of our time.
Ukraine news – live: Russia dodges question on US nuclear warning
The Kremlin refused to give any details about a cautionary message delivered by the director of the CIA to Moscow this week about the consequences of any Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine.CIA director William Burns warned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons when they met in Ankara on Monday, a White House official said.It was the first known high-level, face-to-face contact between representatives of Moscow and Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.“We are not saying anything about the content of the negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
Poland calls missile that killed 2 'Russian-made'; Biden says it's 'unlikely' it was fired from Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
Flight MH17 verdict: 2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders
A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine. One Russian was acquitted because of a lack of evidence. Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said that...
Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine
NATO, Poland and the U.S. all say the missile that fell in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border, killing two people, likely came from Ukraine’s air defense system, but President Zelenskyy is disputing that claim. NBC News’ Keir Simmons breaks down what investigators on the ground have discovered about the deadly explosion and whether Ukraine is likely to get access to the site. Nov. 17, 2022.
New wave of Russian strikes batter Ukraine grid as first snow falls
Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine on Thursday, crippling the country's energy infrastructure and plunging millions into darkness as winter sets in and temperatures drop. On Tuesday, the largest onslaught of Russian missiles on infrastructure across Ukraine cut power to millions, but supplies were largely restored within hours.
House Republicans plan investigations and possible impeachments with new majority
WASHINGTON — House Republicans' majority will be smaller than expected, but they're eager to use their new oversight powers and pass a spate of bills to draw contrasts with Democrats and give the Biden administration heartburn. In this moment of divided government and fierce partisanship, it’s perhaps appropriate that...
Dozens of countries to sign deal to curb bombing in urban areas
Seventy five countries led by the US, UK and France are expected to sign a declaration in Dublin on Friday to refrain from urban bombing, the first time countries have agreed to curb the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The international agreement is a product of more than...
Ivanka skips Trump's 2024 announcement: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'
WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, who was a senior White House adviser during the Trump administration, says she’s taking a break from politics. Former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter did not attend his speech Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he announced his 2024 bid for the White House. She said later that she won’t be participating in his third presidential campaign.
Watch live: Pelosi delivers House floor speech on her political future
We apologize, this video has expired. Watch live coverage as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers a floor speech on her future plans as NBC News projects Republicans will gain control of the House of Representatives next year.Nov. 17, 2022.
Iran protests endure night of violence as killings reported across two cities
A night of violence flared across at least two Iranian cities as anti-government protests challenging the regime on an unprecedented level entered their third month. At least five people were killed Wednesday in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh, according to Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor of the Khuzestan province. According to unconfirmed reports on state media, including Press TV, a 9- or 10-year-old boy was among those killed; his death has become the newest rallying cry for some protesters.
Trump, whose lies about the 2020 election inspired an insurrection, announces third White House bid
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump, the only president impeached twice, launched a campaign to reclaim the Oval Office on Tuesday, two years after voters ousted him and a week after they rejected his hand-picked candidates in several pivotal Senate races. “America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump said from...
At least 21 killed, several others hurt in Gaza Strip fire
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — At least 21 people were killed and several others were injured when a fire broke out in a building where residents attended a party in the Gaza Strip, health and civil emergency officials said on Thursday. It took fire fighters more than an hour...
National feminist organizations voice support for Amber Heard in open letter
National feminist organizations have released an open letter in support of Amber Heard nearly six months after she lost a defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. NBC News’ Kat Tenbarge explains what message the groups are hoping to send and how the letter aims to help victims of domestic violence who are afraid to speak out against their abuser. Nov. 17, 2022.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The North’s ongoing torrid run of...
Biden administration says Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration ruled on Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist's former fiancee.
Jan. 6 committee interviews former Trump Secret Service agent Bobby Engel
WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday interviewed Bobby Engel, who was the lead Secret Service agent for then-President Donald Trump when the insurrection took place, three sources familiar with the session said. Engel could provide key testimony related to information shared by Cassidy Hutchinson, who was...
