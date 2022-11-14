ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war

In Ukraine, the war’s youngest victims are battling serious mental and physical injuries, leaving doctors searching for solutions. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the story of one 6-year-old Ukrainian girl learning how to walk again after she lost her leg when Russian artillery crashed into her living room, nearly taking her life. Nov. 18, 2022.
Washington Examiner

Demons in America

David Cleveland may be the most interesting as well as the most unfashionable novelist working in the United States. His latest, Gods of Deception, is a sympathetic investigation of an elite WASP family whose intellectual and political interests are firmly grounded in the world of what was once called high culture. His sentences are intricately fashioned, alternating finely observed descriptions of complex works of art with portrayals of natural landscapes that reflect his deep familiarity with the geology, botany, and geography of the Hudson River Valley. When his elite and privileged characters make small talk, they make a lot of it. They discuss subjects such as astrophysics, Freudian psychology, Marxism, and art history with real expertise and depth. Radiating Proustian intricacy, Jamesian subtlety, a Whartonesque focus on upper-class mores, and Auchinclossian attention to the finer points of the professional life of the successful WASP, Gods of Deception commits every conceivable offense against the literary fashions of our time.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia dodges question on US nuclear warning

The Kremlin refused to give any details about a cautionary message delivered by the director of the CIA to Moscow this week about the consequences of any Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine.CIA director William Burns warned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons when they met in Ankara on Monday, a White House official said.It was the first known high-level, face-to-face contact between representatives of Moscow and Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.“We are not saying anything about the content of the negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Flight MH17 verdict: 2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders

A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine. One Russian was acquitted because of a lack of evidence. Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said that...
NBC News

Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

NATO, Poland and the U.S. all say the missile that fell in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border, killing two people, likely came from Ukraine’s air defense system, but President Zelenskyy is disputing that claim. NBC News’ Keir Simmons breaks down what investigators on the ground have discovered about the deadly explosion and whether Ukraine is likely to get access to the site. Nov. 17, 2022.
AFP

New wave of Russian strikes batter Ukraine grid as first snow falls

Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine on Thursday, crippling the country's energy infrastructure and plunging millions into darkness as winter sets in and temperatures drop. On Tuesday, the largest onslaught of Russian missiles on infrastructure across Ukraine cut power to millions, but supplies were largely restored within hours.
The Guardian

Dozens of countries to sign deal to curb bombing in urban areas

Seventy five countries led by the US, UK and France are expected to sign a declaration in Dublin on Friday to refrain from urban bombing, the first time countries have agreed to curb the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. The international agreement is a product of more than...
NBC News

Ivanka skips Trump's 2024 announcement: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump, who was a senior White House adviser during the Trump administration, says she’s taking a break from politics. Former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter did not attend his speech Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he announced his 2024 bid for the White House. She said later that she won’t be participating in his third presidential campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Iran protests endure night of violence as killings reported across two cities

A night of violence flared across at least two Iranian cities as anti-government protests challenging the regime on an unprecedented level entered their third month. At least five people were killed Wednesday in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh, according to Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor of the Khuzestan province. According to unconfirmed reports on state media, including Press TV, a 9- or 10-year-old boy was among those killed; his death has become the newest rallying cry for some protesters.
NBC News

At least 21 killed, several others hurt in Gaza Strip fire

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — At least 21 people were killed and several others were injured when a fire broke out in a building where residents attended a party in the Gaza Strip, health and civil emergency officials said on Thursday. It took fire fighters more than an hour...
NBC News

National feminist organizations voice support for Amber Heard in open letter

National feminist organizations have released an open letter in support of Amber Heard nearly six months after she lost a defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. NBC News’ Kat Tenbarge explains what message the groups are hoping to send and how the letter aims to help victims of domestic violence who are afraid to speak out against their abuser. Nov. 17, 2022.
NBC News

NBC News

539K+
Followers
60K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy