Los Angeles, CA

Yvonne Caraballo
2d ago

This guy isn't going to LEAVE... He ENJOYS TELLING PEOPLE WHAT TO DO... THAT'S CALL POWER & CONTROL..TELLING THIS GUY YOU GOTTA GO, IS LIKE CHOPPING HIS LEGS OFF...

George Sanchez
2d ago

this why I got rid of voting Democratic because they are worthless. biden has been in office for over 50 and has everything we)ong.6

Carlos Estrada
1d ago

They should just Ban him from making any statements while his voice doesn't even count anymore 😡

foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Actor seeks default judgment over 2019 incarceration

LOS ANGELES – An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 is asking a judge to begin the default process in his suit against Los Angeles County. Attorneys for Paul Chirico allege in court papers filed Monday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Measure H Rent Control Supporters Declare Victory

Supporters of Pasadena’s rent control initiative Measure H declared victory Tuesday night after the day’s voting update reached 52.11% in favor of the measure and 47.89% against it. A majority of votes had been counted. A massive victory for renters, the campaign was fueled by the Pasadena Tenants...
PASADENA, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Election results too close to call

Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Retired fire captain sues for attorneys’ fees in Bryant photo suit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A retired Los Angeles County fire captain who testified during the federal trial of Vanessa Bryant’s civil suit against the county is himself suing same government entity, saying he was ordered to take pictures of the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant and eight others died in 2020, but not compensated for his legal expenses after being sued.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

