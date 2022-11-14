Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System symposium gets to heart of matter
The leading cause of death in the U.S. is heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Northwest Indiana, in particular, has some of the highest rates of heart disease in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Improving those rates was the goal...
nwi.life
Indiana RDA Board Member Africa Tarver works for her community
A lifetime resident of Hammond, Africa Tarver spends her days working for the city of Hammond and uses some of her valuable time to support the Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). As the Hammond appointee to the Indiana RDA Board of Directors, Tarver sees the large benefit that the Indiana...
nwi.life
The City of Portage will welcome the holiday season with a day full of activities on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Portage Department of Parks & Recreation will kick off the day hosting its Annual Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.Some 70 vendors will be available during the show. There is no admission fee, however visitors are asked to bring a...
nwi.life
Porter County Veterans Affairs Office: A small office making a huge impact
The Porter County government is made up of many wonderful departments, but one of the county’s best-kept secrets is the Veterans Affairs Office, a group of hard-working individuals striving to make a positive, invaluable impact on the veterans within the community. The Veterans Affairs Office’s mission is to assist...
nwi.life
Crown Point Accepting Adopt a Family Donations
The City of Crown Point and Mayor Pete Land will again partner with the Crown Point Community School Corp. to spread cheer to local families in need during the holiday season. This year, the City will assist approximately 12 families and 30 children selected by the Crown Point Community School Corp. The city and school district have partnered for 14 years to make this program a success.
buildingindiana.com
Community Healthcare Expanded Care Center
Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services by adding a new Immediate Care and medical services center to meet the demand for quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana’s growing communities. The new facility will replace the current Immediate Care location at 1946-45th St. in Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure...
panoramanow.com
Crown Point Announces Holiday Events
Celebrate the holiday season in Crown Point with various festive events throughout the city. The holiday season kicks off next week. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and.
xrock1039.com
Porter County Recycling Announces America Recycles Day Plans
Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will appear at Strack and Van Til stores Tuesday November 15th, 2022 to highlight America Recycles Day, a holiday that recognizes the importance and impact of recycling and reducing waste. The team says it will visit the following three Strack and Van Til locations in Porter County:
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Mike and Melinda Reinhart
For Mike Reinhart, one of the directors at M&M Productions and Ross Music Theatre, musical theater has played a big role in his life. Mike Reinhart got his start in the theater when he was only eight years old, the first show he was in being “Flower Drum Song.”
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System physician offers advice on how to prevent, treat sinusitis
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Sneezing? Coughing? Experiencing headaches and sinus pressure? It can be difficult to determine if these symptoms are caused by the flu, a cold, COVID-19 or a sinus infection. A sinus infection, or sinusitis, often is mistaken for other conditions. Many sinusitis patients experience worse symptoms in the...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center recertified for complex obstetric, perinatal care
The Indiana State Department of Health recertified Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Family Birth Center as a Level III obstetric and neonatal Level of Care facility. Level III hospitals are equipped to care for complex maternal medical conditions and obstetric complications as well as infants requiring neonatal intensive care. “I...
nwi.life
Region Students explore post-high school career opportunities at Center of Workforce Innovations’ sixth annual Construction & Skilled Trades Expo
Tradespeople, educators, workforce specialists, and students from dozens of schools and career centers across the Region congregated at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Tuesday for the sixth annual Construction & Skilled Trades Expo. A collaboration between Center of Workforce Innovations, Northwest Indiana Workforce Board, Construction Advancement Foundation, We Build NWI,...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
nwi.life
Experience scenic landscapes while keeping close to the heart of Valpo with The Brooks at Vale Park
Attracting builders like Sublime Homes, O’Connor Builders, Inc., and Steiner Homes, The Brooks at Vale Park is a development which will result in 245 new homes in Valparaiso with scenic landscapes. “You get this great topography; you’ve got the rolling hills, you’ve got the creeks, you’ve got the two...
abc57.com
All after-school activities cancelled Wednesday for South Bend elementary, middle schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - All after-school activities are cancelled on Wednesday for elementary and middle school students in the South Bend Community School Corporation. Stay up to date on developing weather using the ABC57 weather app.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
95.3 MNC
School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
nwi.life
Korellis reroofs Crown Point High School as part of multi-million dollar expansion, renovation project
Schools across the Region are always at work upgrading and expanding their facilities, improving the quality-of-life for students and teachers and making room for growing populations. Crown Point High School is undergoing one of the more visible upgrades – a multi-million dollar overhaul adding classrooms, athletic facilities, and a new roof.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Hoosier Hysteria at La Porte
On October 19, La Porte High School (LPHS) students that are in AK Smith took a field trip to the AK Smith Career Center in Michigan City. The students showed over 200 eighth-grade girls career opportunities that they might not have originally thought to do and gave tours around the building to the incoming freshman.
