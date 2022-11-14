ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

nwi.life

Community Healthcare System symposium gets to heart of matter

The leading cause of death in the U.S. is heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And Northwest Indiana, in particular, has some of the highest rates of heart disease in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Improving those rates was the goal...
MUNSTER, IN
nwi.life

Indiana RDA Board Member Africa Tarver works for her community

A lifetime resident of Hammond, Africa Tarver spends her days working for the city of Hammond and uses some of her valuable time to support the Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). As the Hammond appointee to the Indiana RDA Board of Directors, Tarver sees the large benefit that the Indiana...
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

Crown Point Accepting Adopt a Family Donations

The City of Crown Point and Mayor Pete Land will again partner with the Crown Point Community School Corp. to spread cheer to local families in need during the holiday season. This year, the City will assist approximately 12 families and 30 children selected by the Crown Point Community School Corp. The city and school district have partnered for 14 years to make this program a success.
CROWN POINT, IN
buildingindiana.com

Community Healthcare Expanded Care Center

Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services by adding a new Immediate Care and medical services center to meet the demand for quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana’s growing communities. The new facility will replace the current Immediate Care location at 1946-45th St. in Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure...
MUNSTER, IN
panoramanow.com

Crown Point Announces Holiday Events

Celebrate the holiday season in Crown Point with various festive events throughout the city. The holiday season kicks off next week. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the east side of the historic Lake County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square. This free event features live entertainment from the Crown Point High School Choir and the Harmony Handbells. Wittenberg Village will provide hot chocolate and.
CROWN POINT, IN
xrock1039.com

Porter County Recycling Announces America Recycles Day Plans

Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will appear at Strack and Van Til stores Tuesday November 15th, 2022 to highlight America Recycles Day, a holiday that recognizes the importance and impact of recycling and reducing waste. The team says it will visit the following three Strack and Van Til locations in Porter County:
PORTER COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Region Students explore post-high school career opportunities at Center of Workforce Innovations’ sixth annual Construction & Skilled Trades Expo

Tradespeople, educators, workforce specialists, and students from dozens of schools and career centers across the Region congregated at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Tuesday for the sixth annual Construction & Skilled Trades Expo. A collaboration between Center of Workforce Innovations, Northwest Indiana Workforce Board, Construction Advancement Foundation, We Build NWI,...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ELKHART, IN
laportecounty.life

#1StudentNWI: Hoosier Hysteria at La Porte

On October 19, La Porte High School (LPHS) students that are in AK Smith took a field trip to the AK Smith Career Center in Michigan City. The students showed over 200 eighth-grade girls career opportunities that they might not have originally thought to do and gave tours around the building to the incoming freshman.
LA PORTE, IN

