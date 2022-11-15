Read full article on original website
Frances 'Skip' Echeverria
Frances “Skip” Echeverria exits Cumulus Media news/talk KMJ-FM Fresno (105.9), where she co-hosted afternoons with Philip Teresi. Echeverria joined the station in December 2019, after hosting mornings at One Putt crosstown modern rock KFRR (104.1). “The station has meant more for me personally than I can ever explain,”...
Fresno Filmworks is back with Sunday at the Cinema
After a 2 year hiatus, Fresno Filmworks is returning to a local “theater” with Sunday at the Cinema. “Sunday at the Cinema” will be Sunday, Nov. 20 at Strummer’s in the Tower District from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The event will showcase three films; “Free...
Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School
The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
Visalia school gives back to the community
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
Bulldog Breakdown: How this Bulldog chain is connected to Davante Adams
FRESNO, Calif. -- If you're near the north end zone of valley children's stadium, you'll most likely come across the bulldog chain. Behind it is an interesting connection with the former dog and raider wideout Davante Adams.
Fresno Mission opens warming center indefinitely
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Mission announced Monday that their warming center is open indefinitely. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fresno Mission opened its doors this winter as a warming center. Their warming centers will remain open while temperatures remain below 39 degrees. Individuals needing warmth are given a bed, […]
Foggy day school schedule for Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch for […]
Fire crews battle train boxcar fire in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews battled a train car fire early Wedsndeay morning in south Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Firefighters say they responded around 4:45 a.m. near Jensen Avenue and Golden State Blvd. They say two boxcars were on fire. Firefighters had to cut holes in the top of the box […]
Tight race continues between David Valadao and Rudy Salas
It's been a week since Election Day, but election offices in several counties are still working around the clock to process tens of thousands of ballots.
Old Town is getting her glam on!
Old Town Clovis will officially kick off the holiday season with their annual event, “One Enchanted Evening” on Thursday, Nov. 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Street lights will illuminate the evening across Old Town Clovis, the shops will be open for the community to stop in for some holiday shopping.
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. ( ) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into the road but failed to look both ways.
TCOE makes waves with Disney musical “Moana Jr.”
VISALIA – The live performance of Moana Jr. brought the Disney animated film to life, as student performers danced to all of the most memorable songs about adventure and self-discovery. On Nov. 17, the Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) Theatre Company will be flooded with blue ocean hues,...
Second annual Winter Wonderland returns to Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford’s second annual Winter Wonderland is returning on November 19 through January 8. This event is put together by the City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department. It features an outdoor ice rink that is located in their historic Civic Park. There will also be live music as well as […]
Elderly Woman And Two Dogs Treated After Fire In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
