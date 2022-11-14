Read full article on original website
World Cup top goal scorers all-time: Complete list of Golden Boot winners in FIFA men’s tournament history
The Golden Boot race for the competition's top scorer is set to provide a fascinating sub-plot to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo taking part in what looks set to be their final major tournament. The duo, who at 35 and 37 are both now...
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Soccer-No alcohol sales permitted at Qatar's World Cup stadium sites - FIFA
DOHA Nov 18 (Reuters) - In a reversal, alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said in a statement on Friday. The announcement comes two days before Sunday's kickoff of the World Cup, the first to be held in a conservative Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in public.
NBC Sports
15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
ESPN
Which World Cup records can be broken at Qatar 2022? How Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Kane can make history
With mere days to go until the first ball is kicked in Qatar, the 2022 World Cup is almost upon us as football fans all over the globe prepare for a midseason feast of men's international action. As well as global glory and sporting immortality on the line, there are...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.
NBC Sports
Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Lionel Scaloni. Argentina go into the World Cup as the 3rd favorites (+650) to win the trophy as Lionel Messi makes his final appearance (we think) on the world’s biggest stage.
Sporting News
Where to watch Mexico World Cup matches: El Tri games in Qatar on Telemundo, Fox in USA for 2022 tournament
Mexico take flight at the 2022 FIFA World Cup hoping to prove they belong on the global stage, and targeting an elusive quarterfinal berth. El Tri have reached but not advanced past the Round of 16 for seven consecutive World Cup tournaments, and will hope that this year's competition in Qatar proves the year they get over the hump.
Why this could be the most unpredictable World Cup ever
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming up and it’s not like any of the previous 21 editions. Because of that, the top powerhouses who are in contention every four years are potentially vulnerable and may endure more of a struggle than they expected. In the 92-year history of the World Cup, only eight countries Read more... The post Why this could be the most unpredictable World Cup ever appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Unsure If He Will Return To Manchester United After FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken in his full length interview with Piers Morgan about whether or not he will return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo has stated that he is fully focusing on the World Cup rather than his future. Ronaldo’s interview has already caused disappointment from the perspective of Erik Ten...
A look at the stadiums where teams will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
The 22nd FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday for the first time in the Middle East. Here's where the teams will play.
Sporting News
Most goals in a World Cup game: Record for goals scored in a single match and by one player
When fans tune into the action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they want to be entertained. There's no better way to achieve that than with matches that see plenty of action and culminate in plenty of goal-scoring. Last time around at the 2018 edition in Russia, 169 goals...
Sale of beer with alcohol banned at World Cup stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight World Cup stadiums was banned Friday, only two days before the soccer tournament is set to start. Non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the 64 matches in the country. “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from ... stadium perimeters,” FIFA said in a statement. Champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol is still expected to be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums. Outside of those places, beer is normally the only alcohol sold to regular ticket holders.
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, picking every game: Lionel Messi, Argentina's path to the title
Only a few more sleeps until the World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 but before we get to that point, what better time to try predicting the entire tournament than now?. From Austrailia to Wales, every game has been predicted and there may be enough in the squad to see the United States make the round of 16, but that comes with getting something from the opener against Wales. Find out how the last World Cup including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could end with my predictions:
World Cup 2022: Everything thing you need to know about Iran
Iran faces an uphill challenge to get out of Group B as the country itself is under pressure with protests and controversy back home.
FOX Sports
Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 8: Vinicius Junior
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Holden's analysis: In terms of potential, sky is the limit for Vinicius. His end product up until last year had been lacking at times … now he’s added that finishing, and you’ve really seen that at the club level with Real Madrid, where he won the Champions League last year.
ESPN
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, previews and how to watch
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a month-long festival of football, packed with drama and excitement. ESPN is there for it all!. News and features: ESPN's home for everything World Cup. Para la cobertura de la Copa Mundial en español, visite ESPN Deportes. Para a cobertura da Copa...
Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked
Secure the Stella and strap in for a wild ride: the World Cup is nearly here. The beautiful game’s biggest stage is back (albeit six months later than die-hards and hooligans might have hoped), and, with it, billions of fanatics watching in awestruck wonder as mega-star athletes from the like of Real Madrid and Manchester City carry their nations on their backs to global footballing conquest.
