ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018

It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Reuters

Soccer-No alcohol sales permitted at Qatar's World Cup stadium sites - FIFA

DOHA Nov 18 (Reuters) - In a reversal, alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, world soccer governing body FIFA said in a statement on Friday. The announcement comes two days before Sunday's kickoff of the World Cup, the first to be held in a conservative Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in public.
NBC Sports

15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.
NBC Sports

Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup

The 26 players in the Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Lionel Scaloni. Argentina go into the World Cup as the 3rd favorites (+650) to win the trophy as Lionel Messi makes his final appearance (we think) on the world’s biggest stage.
The Comeback

Why this could be the most unpredictable World Cup ever

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming up and it’s not like any of the previous 21 editions. Because of that, the top powerhouses who are in contention every four years are potentially vulnerable and may endure more of a struggle than they expected. In the 92-year history of the World Cup, only eight countries Read more... The post Why this could be the most unpredictable World Cup ever appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Unsure If He Will Return To Manchester United After FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken in his full length interview with Piers Morgan about whether or not he will return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo has stated that he is fully focusing on the World Cup rather than his future. Ronaldo’s interview has already caused disappointment from the perspective of Erik Ten...
The Associated Press

Sale of beer with alcohol banned at World Cup stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight World Cup stadiums was banned Friday, only two days before the soccer tournament is set to start. Non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the 64 matches in the country. “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from ... stadium perimeters,” FIFA said in a statement. Champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol is still expected to be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the stadiums. Outside of those places, beer is normally the only alcohol sold to regular ticket holders.
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, picking every game: Lionel Messi, Argentina's path to the title

Only a few more sleeps until the World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 but before we get to that point, what better time to try predicting the entire tournament than now?. From Austrailia to Wales, every game has been predicted and there may be enough in the squad to see the United States make the round of 16, but that comes with getting something from the opener against Wales. Find out how the last World Cup including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could end with my predictions:
FOX Sports

Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 8: Vinicius Junior

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Holden's analysis: In terms of potential, sky is the limit for Vinicius. His end product up until last year had been lacking at times … now he’s added that finishing, and you’ve really seen that at the club level with Real Madrid, where he won the Champions League last year.
ESPN

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, previews and how to watch

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a month-long festival of football, packed with drama and excitement. ESPN is there for it all!. News and features: ESPN's home for everything World Cup. Para la cobertura de la Copa Mundial en español, visite ESPN Deportes. Para a cobertura da Copa...
InsideHook

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked

Secure the Stella and strap in for a wild ride: the World Cup is nearly here. The beautiful game’s biggest stage is back (albeit six months later than die-hards and hooligans might have hoped), and, with it, billions of fanatics watching in awestruck wonder as mega-star athletes from the like of Real Madrid and Manchester City carry their nations on their backs to global footballing conquest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy