News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Pregnant Woman Shot, Injured In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene they found a woman laying in the living...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Chickasha PD investigating shooting following home invasion attempt

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following an alleged home invasion in Chickasha. Chickasha Police say they responded to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon, on the 3000 block of Westbrook Street.. When officers arrived, they say they discovered a person forced their way into the home, and was...
CHICKASHA, OK
KOCO

Police release information about suspect killed in hours-long standoff in rural OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after three officers were involved in a shootout that led to an hours-long standoff on Tuesday in rural Oklahoma City. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police learned that a man with an out-of-state burglary warrant was in a travel trailer in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Authorities said in a news release that the suspect was seen entering the trailer and did not come out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead

The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud. The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road. Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK

