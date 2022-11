FEMA Hosts First Public Meeting to Collect Comments About Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act Regulations. SANTA FE, New Mexico – On Thursday, Nov. 17, FEMA will host the first of multiple public meetings as part of its 60-day public comment period to collect feedback on the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act interim regulations.

LAS VEGAS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO