HOT 97
Offset Speaks Out Following The Passing Of TakeOff: ‘My Heart Is Shattered’
Offset speaks out following the passing of TakeOff. The rapper shared a letter to his late groupmate via Instagram. He writes, “the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug.”
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s Family Mourn Death of His Grandmother
Nipsey Hussle‘s beloved grandmother passed and his family shared the news on social media. According to iHeart, the slain rapper’s grandmother, Margaret Mary Boutté died, and on the Instagram account for the family’s company, The Marathon Clothing, they honored her. Against the backdrop of the Boyz...
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Responds To Being Clowned Over Spirit Airlines Flight
Boosie is known for having funs with his fans on social media. The Baton Rogue rapper built such a rapport with his fan base that they feel as if they know him. Earlier this week, Boosie began to trend online after fans shared a video, claiming that it was the “Set It Off” rapper boarding a flight on Spirit Airlines.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Lyrics – “Stop Using My Shooting For Clout”
Early Friday morning (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage shared a collaborative album, Her Loss. One song has already become a topic of discussion online—”Circo Loco.”. The rappers caught a heavy bout of criticism for a pair of lines that seem to reference Megan Thee Stallion and her alleged 2021 shooting. The first line reads, “This b**** lie about getting shot but she still a stallion.” Megan has accused Tory Lanez of shooting her with a loaded firearm during an after-party. Lanez has denied the allegations while an impending trial has been set for December.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Releases Video For ‘King’s Crown’ — Watch
Jeezy and DJ Drama’s SNOFALL project has gotten an incredible reception and fans are pretty much in agreement that it’s the Atlanta rapper’s best work in a long, long time. It feels like old school Snow. You can stream it here. Tonight, Jizzle drops a video for...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Says Album With T.I. Is “Harder” Than “Her Loss”
Tip seemed to agree when he hopped in the comments to agree with Boosie’s take. Undeniably, any release from Drake and 21 Savage poises itself to take over the charts. Within the first 24 hours of the release of Her Loss, the internet lit up as fans dissected the album’s lyrical content. Immediately, Her Loss began trending across social media platforms with Drake’s bars taking center stage.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Responds To Diddy & Yung Miami Breakup Rumors
The Queens MC will also step in to host Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show after she caught COVID. Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami falling out have hit fans hard. Many loved to see the two of them together, and after it seems they’ve split, 50 Cent has responded. Recently, he took to Instagram to both shoot his shot at the City Girl and throw shots at his former partner, Daphne Joy. Joy recently hung out with Diddy, fueling rumors of him and Miami’s distance.
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj World Cup 2022 Peformance: Rapper Collaborating With Nora Fatehi, Maluma [REPORT]
Nicki Minaj will be performing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Fatehi, a Canadian-Moroccan artist was already announced as one of the artists performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar this coming November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022.
HOT 97
Internet Drags Bhad Bhabie For New Look: ‘Catch Me Outside Girl? Literally Got A Black Women’s Face’
Black Twitter is NOT feeling Bad Bhabie’s new look. The Shade Room shared a video of the artist, most famously known for her phrase “catch me outside,” looking more tanned than usual. Check it out:. Social media is over it. Check out some reactions. “They love trying...
A Rapper Who Spoke Quietly and Had a Big Impact
One of the ironies of recent music history is that Migos, the band of Atlanta rappers who reshaped hip-hop in the mid-2010s, is known for something called the “triplet flow.” The term is musicological, describing the convulsive vocal cadence that took over pop thanks to them. But the term is also apt given that Migos were a trio related by blood. They built songs out of the complex interplay of their voices, and they built a brand on the heartwarming sight of three men rising together in a tough and fractious industry.
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
thesource.com
Akon Believes Young Thug’s Career Will Be Over If He Participates In YSL RICO Case
As the hip hop community awaits the YSL RICO trial in January, many are wondering if Gunna and Young Thug will able to beat the charges and what their careers will look like after having spent nearly a year in jail. According to Akon, if Young Thug participates in the RICO case and gets off, he won’t be able to return to hip hop.
hiphop-n-more.com
Roddy Ricch Recruits Lil Durk on New Song ‘Twin’: Listen
Roddy Ricch has released a new song from his upcoming album Feed the Streets 3 which will be available Nov. 18th. This time, he joins forces with Lil Durk on ‘Twin’ and it already sounds like a standout. Durk is the only guest appearance on the project apart from Ty Dolla Sign — see the full tracklisting here.
Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Label Ahead Of AMAs
Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment. According to Billboard, Thee Stallion, née Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was granted a restraining order against 1501 ENT and distributor 300 Entertainment. More from VIBE.comLeaders Pen Megan Thee Stallion Supportive Open LetterMegan Thee Stallion Responds To Drake Lyrics: "Stop Using My Shooting For Clout"Megan Thee Stallion To Give Special LA Show Via Apple Music Live The “Savage” artist claimed that 1501 “unlawfully” made plans to “block or interfere with” Pete “exploiting, licensing, or publishing her music” in advertising for the upcoming American Music Awards. The order was filed in...
