Coral Gables, FL

247Sports

Renardo Green and Greedy Vance on FSU's defensive improvement over the last few weeks

Florida State held its Wednesday practice of Louisiana week this morning and Seminole defensive backs Renardo Green and Greedy Vance spoke with the media afterwards. The duo of defenders spoke about FSU's defensive improvements over the last several weeks, Vance's recent string of takeaways along with their expectations for Louisiana. Heres what they had to say:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?

No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) ended conference playing on a high note, finishing with its ACC record since 2016 on Saturday after beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3. According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is:. The first ACC school to allow 65 or fewer passing yards...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU moves up in College Football Playoff rankings

After beating Syracuse 38-3 in its ACC finale, Florida State Seminoles football has moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings. In the latest edition of the 2022 rankings, the Playoff Committee has slotted Florida State at No. 19 after having the team at No. 23 last week. Florida State...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AL.com

Troy basketball knocks off Florida State 79-72 in Tallahassee

Aamer Muhammad and Christyon Eugene combined for 45 points as Troy knocked off Florida State 79-72 in Tallahassee on Monday night. The Trojans (3-0) led nearly throughout, including by seven at halftime and by double digits at various points in the second half. Eugene scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half, as Troy outscored Florida State (0-3) 29-22 in the final 10 minutes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Basketball Game Time For Tonight Changed To 8:00 P.M.

Tonight’s men’s basketball game against Troy has been moved to an 8:00 p.m. start and the game will now be televised live on the ACC Network. FSU had been scheduled to tipoff tonight at 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, but will fill the television slot planned for the University of Virginia’s game against Northern Iowa.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022

. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

DJ and producer Antmann is up next

Everyone is born with a gift. Antmann just so happens to master his. Anthony Haynes was born on April 18, 2002, in Broward County. Frequently moving from one school to another, Haynes tried his best to integrate with everyone he came across. Eventually it became easier for him to introduce himself to new people; leading him to self discovery.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

An alumna who is determined to make a difference

This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

