CFB Playoff Rankings: Florida State & UCF 'Back-to-Back'
Florida State and UCF placed next to each other in the College Football Playoff rankings, earned distinction as the two best teams in Florida.
Mario Cristobal Has Blunt Message For Parents Of Miami Players
Over the past few weeks, a handful of mean-spirited tweets directed at University of Miami assistant coaches were sent by parents of players in the football program. The most recent incident came shortly after Miami's blowout win against Georgia Tech last week. In a tweet that's now been ...
Renardo Green and Greedy Vance on FSU's defensive improvement over the last few weeks
Florida State held its Wednesday practice of Louisiana week this morning and Seminole defensive backs Renardo Green and Greedy Vance spoke with the media afterwards. The duo of defenders spoke about FSU's defensive improvements over the last several weeks, Vance's recent string of takeaways along with their expectations for Louisiana. Heres what they had to say:
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?
No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) ended conference playing on a high note, finishing with its ACC record since 2016 on Saturday after beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3. According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is:. The first ACC school to allow 65 or fewer passing yards...
Former Gators OL Josh Braun Visiting Seminoles
Former Florida offensive lineman Josh Braun is visiting the Gators' in-state rival.
Florida Atlantic holds on for upset of Florida
Michael Forrest capped his 20-point game by sinking two free throws with 38 seconds left as Florida Atlantic pulled off
Florida State's Trey Benson Sets Career High for Third Week in a Row
The transfer running break is tearing apart defenses.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU moves up in College Football Playoff rankings
After beating Syracuse 38-3 in its ACC finale, Florida State Seminoles football has moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings. In the latest edition of the 2022 rankings, the Playoff Committee has slotted Florida State at No. 19 after having the team at No. 23 last week. Florida State...
Hurricanes Await Final Decision From Top Recruit Sam M’Pemba
Sam M’Pemba announced his college announcement date.
Troy basketball knocks off Florida State 79-72 in Tallahassee
Aamer Muhammad and Christyon Eugene combined for 45 points as Troy knocked off Florida State 79-72 in Tallahassee on Monday night. The Trojans (3-0) led nearly throughout, including by seven at halftime and by double digits at various points in the second half. Eugene scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half, as Troy outscored Florida State (0-3) 29-22 in the final 10 minutes.
seminoles.com
Basketball Game Time For Tonight Changed To 8:00 P.M.
Tonight’s men’s basketball game against Troy has been moved to an 8:00 p.m. start and the game will now be televised live on the ACC Network. FSU had been scheduled to tipoff tonight at 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, but will fill the television slot planned for the University of Virginia’s game against Northern Iowa.
Florida Football Star Among The Three Killed In University Of Virginia Mass Shooting
A University of Virginia football player from South Florida was one of three people killed in a shooting on the campus Sunday, according to University President Jim Ryan. D’Sean Perry, originally from Miami, was identified as a victim at a news conference Monday, in Washington, D.C. Perry
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
thefamuanonline.com
DJ and producer Antmann is up next
Everyone is born with a gift. Antmann just so happens to master his. Anthony Haynes was born on April 18, 2002, in Broward County. Frequently moving from one school to another, Haynes tried his best to integrate with everyone he came across. Eventually it became easier for him to introduce himself to new people; leading him to self discovery.
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
thefamuanonline.com
An alumna who is determined to make a difference
This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
WCTV
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
WCTV
TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday marked 20 years since TPD sergeant Dale Green was killed in the line of duty while responding to a home-invasion robbery. TPD chaplain Kelly Burke says he remembers that day vividly even now, two decades later. “There really isn’t a day that goes by that...
