Loveland, CO

CBS Denver

Beloved Lakewood K-9 unit dog Loki dies

The Lakewood community bid farewell to the late K-9 unit dog Loki of Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Lakewood PD Facebook post, Loki died after an unexpected medical emergency in the evening. "Loki was not only an incredible police dog, but a loyal friend to all of us," Lakewood PD shared in its post. "Our hearts are with K9 Loki's partner Agent Wright tonight. You were a good boy Loki. We know you'll get all the treats in doggy heaven."
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

A historic moment: Greeley Fire Dept. names 1st woman battalion chief

The Greeley Fire Department names its first woman chief officer. The Greeley Tribune reports Teresa Hinz was named a battalion chief – a rare feat for women in the fire service nationwide.Just 150 have a rank of battalion chief or higher. Hinz has 20 years of service with Greeley Fire and began her career as a firefighter in the late 90s as a volunteer with the Ault-Pierce Fire Department. There, she said the chief was a woman, Sandy Wingfield, who paved the way for women in fire leadership positions. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
CBS Denver

Denver firefighter arrested for insurance fraud, fired

A 33-year-old Denver man was arrested last week after a state investigation into a 2019 traffic accident. Denver Police Department officers took Michael G. Chalchesa into custody Thursday on four felony counts of insurance fraud.Chalchesa's employment with the Denver Fire Department was terminated "effective immediately," DFD stated in a press release the next day.Chalchesa was a firefighter with the department for eight months. At the time of his arrest, his employment was still on probationary status, a department spokesman told CBS4.Chalchesa is accused of falsifying information provided to insurance adjustors about the accident and alleged repairs to his car following...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

US Postal Service reviewing trucking company's safety record after deadly crash

DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is now reviewing the safety record of a trucking company it contracts with that was involved in a crash in northern Colorado that left a family of five dead. This comes after a 9NEWS investigation revealed a history of drivers with Caminantes Trucking getting behind the wheel without valid commercial driver’s licenses.
WELD COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

GONE VIRAL, AGAIN: Hospitals fill with respiratory patients, this time from an old virus causing a new threat

The novel coronavirus was a new and startling threat that scientists and doctors rushed to confront when it made its first appearance three years ago. But after two winters of COVID-19 spikes, this season, there’s an old virus behaving in new ways that’s causing problems for the health care field in Colorado and across the nation. And unlike COVID-19, it’s the youngest people who are most at risk.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado funds only one agency to help families and adopted kids with their trauma-filled past. And its budget just got slashed.

Counselor Jennifer Bourdeon leads a class for parents and caregivers on sensory processing techniques at Raise the Future’s Denver headquarters. Bourdeon is one of a handful of Colorado RTF practitioners who facilitate caregiver support groups. The Trust-Based Relational Intervention support model, or TBRI, helps families accommodate children who have experienced trauma. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)
COLORADO STATE

