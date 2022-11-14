Harper House Apartments in Boulder has everything you need. Residents enjoy direct access to the best that Boulder has to offer. Scenic views, nearby outdoor activities, and proximity to locally loved restaurants and bars make this southeast Boulder apartment a great place to live. These attractive apartments include the amenities you want: a heated swimming pool, sauna, picnic area with community grills and an attractive clubhouse. You’re just two blocks from the RTD Park and Ride and minutes from the Meadows Shopping Center. Harper House is cat friendly, too! Discover the serene Zen sanctuary that is centrally located and fabulously removed. Our door is open to give you a tour. Contact us to see why we love Harper House.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO