Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander 'More Realistic' for LA Following Loss of All-Star SP
The Dodgers have a huge hole to fill with Tyler Anderson being trader to the Angels
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
FOX Sports
Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.
José Altuve to Face Astros During Spring Training
José Altuve and Venezuela will take take on the Houston Astros during Spring Training.
Willson Contreras Rejects Cubs' Qualifying Offer, Likely Ends Tenure
Contreras rejects QO, likely closing book on Cubs tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As expected, free agent catcher Willson Contreras rejected the Cubs’ qualifying offer before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. By Contreras turning down the offer (a one-year deal worth $19.65 million), the Cubs will receive...
Padres Select Tom Cosgrove
The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
Flaherty expected to be Padres' new hitting coach; Brdar heads to Detroit
Michael Brdar's departure after one season means Padres will have yet another hitting coach, though it will be familiar face
AJ Cassavell: "Right now they're probably a little more comfortable with where their roster sits…but also it's AJ Preller"
AJ Cassavell joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as AJ talks about some early moves like bringing back Robert Suarez, how the 2023 pitching staff is shaping up, and why we certainly shouldn’t expect the Padres to be quiet this offseason
Cubs Acquire Miles Mastrobuoni From Rays for Pitcher Alfredo Zárraga
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni,...
White Sox add Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster
The White Sox on Tuesday added infielder Bryan Ramos and infielder Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster by selecting their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Their addition to the 40-man roster means they’ll be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.
Brewers Select Brice Turang and Abner Uribe
The Brewers announced that they have selected a couple of players to their 40-man roster ahead of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielder Brice Turang and right-hander Abner Uribe. Turang was the Brewers’ first round pick back in 2018 (21st overall) out of Santiago High School in...
Colorado Rockies Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
The Colorado Rockies have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Rockies have 39 players on their 40-man roster.
Yardbarker
Rick Hahn Speaks at GM Meetings: Grifol, Outfield, White Sox Payroll, Trades, and More
Executives from all 30 MLB teams spent time under the same roof last week for the annual General Managers Meetings. There are rarely any significant trades or signings that occur during this period. The definitive transactions of interest are regarding player opt-outs and qualifying offers. GMs and players, along with their agents, are also spending time discussing the groundwork for potential trades and signings. The blockbuster deals of the offseason often come to completion during the Winter Meetings, which take place in early December. However, there is plenty of rumor speculation to be the subject of intrigue in the baseball world now that the meetings have concluded.
FOX Sports
Nick Martinez returns to Padres on 3-year, $26 million deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez has agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Martinez had turned down a $6.5 million contract with San Diego last week, becoming a free agent. But the Padres made a more substantial offer after he went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in his return from Japanese baseball.
Yardbarker
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol explains number choice
As the offseason carries on, we continue to learn more about the new skipper of the Chicago White Sox. Manager Pedro Grifol joined MLB Network’s “Hot Stove” on Wednesday morning to talk about all things related to his hire as the team’s 42nd manager. Among the topics discussed was Grifol’s decision to wear the number five, which he explained was in honor of Royals’ legend George Brett, with whom he worked with as a coach.
MLB
Phils protect No. 5 prospect Rojas from Rule 5 Draft
PHILADELPHIA -- Almost nobody runs like Johan Rojas. Very few play center field like him, too. They are just two reasons why the Phillies on Monday afternoon announced that they selected Rojas’ contract, placing him on the 40-man roster and protecting him from next month’s Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Rojas, who is the Phillies’ No. 5 prospect, was the only Rule 5 Draft-eligible player the Phils placed on the 40-man roster before Monday’s deadline.
White Sox Protect 2 Players from Rule 5 Draft
A pair of infielders have been added to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.
Comments / 0