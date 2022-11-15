Executives from all 30 MLB teams spent time under the same roof last week for the annual General Managers Meetings. There are rarely any significant trades or signings that occur during this period. The definitive transactions of interest are regarding player opt-outs and qualifying offers. GMs and players, along with their agents, are also spending time discussing the groundwork for potential trades and signings. The blockbuster deals of the offseason often come to completion during the Winter Meetings, which take place in early December. However, there is plenty of rumor speculation to be the subject of intrigue in the baseball world now that the meetings have concluded.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO