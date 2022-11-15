ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NJ.com

MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade

As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Tom Cosgrove

The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers Select Brice Turang and Abner Uribe

The Brewers announced that they have selected a couple of players to their 40-man roster ahead of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielder Brice Turang and right-hander Abner Uribe. Turang was the Brewers’ first round pick back in 2018 (21st overall) out of Santiago High School in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Rick Hahn Speaks at GM Meetings: Grifol, Outfield, White Sox Payroll, Trades, and More

Executives from all 30 MLB teams spent time under the same roof last week for the annual General Managers Meetings. There are rarely any significant trades or signings that occur during this period. The definitive transactions of interest are regarding player opt-outs and qualifying offers. GMs and players, along with their agents, are also spending time discussing the groundwork for potential trades and signings. The blockbuster deals of the offseason often come to completion during the Winter Meetings, which take place in early December. However, there is plenty of rumor speculation to be the subject of intrigue in the baseball world now that the meetings have concluded.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Nick Martinez returns to Padres on 3-year, $26 million deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez has agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Martinez had turned down a $6.5 million contract with San Diego last week, becoming a free agent. But the Padres made a more substantial offer after he went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in his return from Japanese baseball.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol explains number choice

As the offseason carries on, we continue to learn more about the new skipper of the Chicago White Sox. Manager Pedro Grifol joined MLB Network’s “Hot Stove” on Wednesday morning to talk about all things related to his hire as the team’s 42nd manager. Among the topics discussed was Grifol’s decision to wear the number five, which he explained was in honor of Royals’ legend George Brett, with whom he worked with as a coach.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Phils protect No. 5 prospect Rojas from Rule 5 Draft

PHILADELPHIA -- Almost nobody runs like Johan Rojas. Very few play center field like him, too. They are just two reasons why the Phillies on Monday afternoon announced that they selected Rojas’ contract, placing him on the 40-man roster and protecting him from next month’s Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Rojas, who is the Phillies’ No. 5 prospect, was the only Rule 5 Draft-eligible player the Phils placed on the 40-man roster before Monday’s deadline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

