Miley Cyrus made Jimmy Kimmel squirm with her exposed skin then explained why that's a problem
Most late-night talk show guests show up wearing more than just a rainbow sequin cape. But they're not Miley Cyrus. It wasn't just the sparkles that distracted Jimmy Kimmel when Miley stopped by his show on Aug. 26 ahead of her appearance as host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)
If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
The Academy has found its next Oscar host. And no, it’s not Chris Rock
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 95th Academy Awards, the show’s producers announced Monday, returning to the Oscars stage for the third time following back-to-back stints in 2017 and 2018. The show is set to air March 12 on ABC. In Kimmel, the motion picture academy and ABC...
Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…
Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host
Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date.
Director Antoine Fuqua Thinks ‘Emancipation’ Movie Played a Role in Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars Slap: I Hope People ‘Forgive’ Him
A different perspective. Emancipation director Antione Fuqua revealed that he thinks the difficult film shoot may have played a role in Will Smith‘s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. “[The moment] didn’t feel real to me at all, because I was with Will for two years and I...
Dave Chappelle seemingly addresses ‘SNL’ drama amid reports writers won’t do the show
Comedian Dave Chappelle is slated to host "Saturday Night Live," despite his past transgender comments, as some show writers reportedly refuse to work on the episode due to his appearance.
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)
Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime! “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans.
ABC Asked Jimmy Kimmel to Lighten Up Trump Jokes, But He Said No: “I Just Couldn’t Live With Myself”
Jimmy Kimmel practically attacks Donald Trump on every episode of his late night show, but the host says he was initially asked by ABC to tone down his trolling. When he predictably said no, the network backed down, giving Kimmel as much airtime to rip Trump as he pleased in the past six years.
See Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady in '80 For Brady' First Look
Jane Fonda and Sally Field star in 80 For Brady, an upcoming film is "inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play." PEOPLE has...
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says
Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 7, 2022. When Eli Waduba Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Yusuf, a hyperrealist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a "dream." Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you." After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
Jimmy Kimmel Teases Oscars, Says Infamous Slap Will Be Mentioned & Promises To Be “Standing” Unlike Emmys Stunt
Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 and he’s teasing the topics that he will have to address while helming the show. One issue that seems inevitable is the infamous slap from last year’s show where Will Smith walked up on-stage to smack Chris Rock after a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. “It’s got to come up in some way,” he told Extra in an interview. “You know, I don’t want to really make light of it necessarily, because it wasn’t [light] to comedians. You know, comedians are mad about it… It’s like, it’s...
Jimmy Kimmel Doesn’t Want to ‘Make Light’ of Will Smith Slap at 2023 Oscars: ‘It’s Got to Come Up’
No avoiding it? Jimmy Kimmel is already preparing to host the 2023 Oscars — and he’s pretty sure the infamous Will Smith slap will still be the talk of the night. “It’s got to come up in some way,” the late-night host, 55, told Extra shortly after being announced as the emcee of the 95th annual Academy Awards. “You know, I don’t want to really make light of it necessarily, because it wasn’t [light] to comedians. You know, comedians are mad about it. … It’s like, it’s one of those things that for a group of people that find everything funny, it’s, like, not funny, you know? But of course … when they read the wrong winner one year when I hosted the Oscars, we had to make mention of that the next year.”
Chris Rock Prepares for Netflix’s First-Ever Live Stand-Up Special
Brooklyn comedian Chris Rock is about to do something that has never been done before. His next scheduled Netflix special will be recorded and shown live. The legendary writer, director, and actor will be the first artist to perform live for Netflix’s with the global streaming event. The live special is tentatively scheduled to take place in early 2023.
‘SNL’ writers to ‘boycott’ Dave Chappelle’s return as host: report
Dave Chappelle's anticipated appearance as host of this weekend's "Saturday Night Live" is causing some unrest among staff members.
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Contestant Hasan Minhaj Has Savage Response for Complaining Fans
Comedian Hasan Minhaj apparently had a really good time being on Celebrity Jeopardy! opposite host Mayim Bialik. Yet his exuberant ways did not go over too well with the show’s fans. Being on a show like that one has fans expecting a lot of respect from contestants. Well, Minhaj...
Jimmy Kimmel To Host 2023 Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel has been chosen for a 3rd time to host the 2023 Oscars. As he has previously hosted back in 2017 and 2018, the late-night host released a statement saying, "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," along with saying that "Either way I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no." Multiple starts congratulated the host shortly after the announcement was released with former host Regina Hall also jumping in, and making a joke about last year's award ceremony. Hall mentioned during an interview with ET that "We'll make sure Jimmy's got something on so he doesn't get injured onstage and nobody comes up out the audience." Referring to the 2022 Oscars when Will Smith got up from the audience and slapped Chris Rock in the face for poking fun at Smith's wife Jada Picket Smith.
