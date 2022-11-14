ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA

Anne Heche's Estate Sued for $2M by Tenant of Home Destroyed in Crash

Anne Heche's estate is facing another legal battle. Amid court proceedings between the late actress' eldest son, Homer Laffoon, and her ex, James Tupper, over control of her estate, Lynne Mishele, who was living in the home that was destroyed in Heche's fiery car crash, has filed a lawsuit. ET has reached out to Heche's estate for comment.
WUSA

Aaron Carter Cremated, Death Certificate Reveals

Aaron Carter, the former teen heartthrob and pop star, died earlier this month at 34 years old. Now, the singer's death certificate has revealed he was cremated, according to the legal document obtained by ET. Though Carter's final resting place has yet to be announced, the publication revealed his sister,...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy