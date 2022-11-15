ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comedian Trevor Noah announces stops in Wisconsin for his 'Off The Record Tour'

WISCONSIN — The former host of "The Daily Show" isn't taking a break from spreading his comical mind. Comedian Trevor Noah announced his "Off The Record Tour," which will take place from January to December 2023. He'll be visiting 28 stops across the U.S., and two of them will be in Wisconsin: Nov. 1, 2023 at the Orpheum Theater in Madison and Nov. 3, 2023 at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.
Broadway tours in Wisconsin delay ticket sales after Taylor Swift presale

WISCONSIN — Taylor Swift broke the internet. Well, she at least delayed ticket sales for other performing arts events around Wisconsin. Ticketmaster said that there has been “historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix presale.” The Capital One sale was rescheduled to Wednesday at 2 p.m. local venue time.
Live Updates: Darrell Brooks Jr. sentenced to life in prison

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks Jr. to life in prison without parole on Wednesday, following a two-day sentencing hearing. He was found guilty of six first-degree intentional homicide counts, 61 first-degree recklessly endangering safety counts, six deadly hit-and-run counts, two counts of bail jumping and one count of battery.
Summerfest announces Imagine Dragons, AJR as second 2023 headliners

MILWAUKEE — Imagine Dragons will headline Summerfest with AJR on July 8, 2023, Summerfest officials announced Monday. They’ll play in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the last day of the festival. Imagine Dragons is only the second headliner to be announced. In last October, Summerfest announced that...
