General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’
The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
Fire Country's Billy Burke On Working With TV Son Max Thieriot, And Why He Thinks The CBS Drama Is Already A Hit
Billy Burke is opening up about working on Fire Country and the show's success.
Ree Drummond Convinced Ben And Erin Napier To Star In Upcoming Christmas Movie
Ben and Erin Napier’s holiday movie premieres in just a few days, and the HGTV couple is sharing some fascinating tidbits about what fans can expect from their film debut. Speaking with the Mississippi Clarion Ledger this week, the Napiers discussed how A Christmas Open House came to be, what it was like filming a Christmas movie in the middle of summer, and what audiences should keep an eye out for.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Taylor Jensen Could Ruin Diane’s Life
'The Young and the Restless' viewers recently learned Diane was living under the name Taylor Jensen while she was 'dead' — and Taylor Jensen has the potential to ruin Diane's life.
‘NCIS’ Alum Mark Harmon Played a Major Role in His Son’s Engagement
We’re learning a little bit more about the role that NCIS legend Mark Harmon actually had when it comes to his son’s engagement. Let’s turn our attention to Sean Harmon, Mark’s son, and his fiancee Courtney Prather. They got engaged back in July 2021. Well, when that happened, a part of Harmon’s life actually paid a visit to the couple. Would you believe that Harmon’s horse had a role? It’s true!
‘Swoon Alert’: Meet the Handsome Musician Who’s Put a Song in the Heart of Young & Restless’ Cait Fairbanks
While we’re sure there will inevitably be trouble down the line for The Young and the Restless‘ Tessa and Mariah (this is a soap opera, after all), for now, the happy newly(ish)weds are still in their honeymoon phase. And who can blame them? Love clearly agrees with the two.
Kelly Rowland to guest-star in upcoming episode of The Equalizer
Music superstar Kelly Rowland will guest-star in an upcoming episode of The Equalizer. The Grammy-winning artist and actress is set to play a superstar singer (touché!) on the Nov. 27 episode of the CBS crime drama, which is currently in its third season. The episode, titled "Paradise Lost," will follow Misty as she decides to retire from the spotlight. When she receives a terrifying letter from a fan, her security team enlists the help of Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) to track down the culprit.
Tony Danza Reunites With ‘Who’s The Boss’ Kids Alyssa Milano & Danny Pintauro At His New Show
A Who’s The Boss? reunion took place during one of Tony Danza‘s shows at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” wrote Alyssa Milano, who portrayed Samantha on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Alyssa, 49, posed alongside Tony, 71, and their Who’s The Boss? costar, Danny Pintauro. The former costars and current friends were all smiles in the pictures, including one of Danny, 46, and Alyssa side-by-side.
The Young And The Restless' Melissa Claire Egan Channels The 1980s With Her Second Career
Melissa Claire Egan has been a mainstay for many years in daytime television, most notably joining "The Young and the Restless" in 2011 as Chelsea Lawson. Over the years, Chelsea has evolved from the initial version of the character presented to viewers. Originally, Chelsea came onto the canvas as an experienced grifter, hired by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to trick Billy Abbott (then Billy Miller) into being unfaithful to his daughter, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). However, Chelsea emerged as a rising star in fashion in the following years, even starting her own line at one point (via Soaps In Depth).
Melody Thomas Scott Didn’t Expect ‘The Young and the Restless’ to Last 50 Years
'The Young and the Restless' is nearly 50 years old and Melody Thomas Scott has been with the show for 43 of those years, and she never expected it to last this long.
Brad Bell asks The Bold and the Beautiful fans to keep watching for exciting episodes
Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been sharing their discontent on social media because the CBS soap continues down a well-worn path. Viewers are tired of the same love triangles and predictable storylines that do not change. Soaps in Depth is reporting that executive producer Bradley Bell has said he wants those who watch the show to continue but will they heed Bell's plea to keep watching?
Chrissy Metz to Star in James Patterson Detective Drama Help Me Rhonda in Her First Post-This Is Us TV Role
The future of Chrissy Metz‘s TV career is no longer a mystery. The actress, who wrapped her six-season run as This Is Us‘ Kate Pearson in May, will next star in Help Me Rhonda, a small-screen adaptation of James Patterson’s 2 Sisters Detective Agency novel, Deadline reports. The show has been given a script plus penalty commitment by NBCUniversal. Metz will play “brash public defender” Rhonda Bird, who reluctantly reopens her late father’s private detective agency alongside her estranged teenage sister Barbara Ann “Baby” Bird. “While helping their father’s former clients, they uncover the truth about who their father really was,” the...
The Handmaid’s Tale: Could Nick And His Wife Rose Actually Get Separated In Gilead? Here’s What Creator Bruce Miller Told Us
The Handmaid's Tale's Nick is in hot water after the Season 5 finale.
Rising Star Jonathan Majors Wants Nothing Less Than to Make a Better World
Jonathan Majors has an uncanny comfort when it comes to playing men in uniform. In his first film role, Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles,” the actor portrayed a 19th-century corporal stationed in New Mexico. In the HBO supernatural horror TV series “Lovecraft Country,” he was a World War II veteran returning home to the monsters of white supremacy. He even portrayed the son of a PTSD-afflicted, Trump-voting veteran in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” The military is not only in Majors’ name, it’s in his DNA: His father was in the Air Force. His grandfather served in the Navy. “I did not serve, but it’s...
Kate Winslet And Daughter Mia Will Co-Star As Mother And Daughter In New Movie
There is one thing I know for sure — if Academy Award winning actor Kate Winslet is in it, I’m going to watch it. Thus will be the case with the new Channel 4 TV film — I Am Ruth. To add some intrigue to the highly anticipated film, Winslet will be starring alongside her own daughter, twenty-two year old Mia Threapelton. The pair are taking on a complicated mother-daughter relationship on screen.
