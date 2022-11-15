Friday was a mixed day on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) giving back a portion of its gains from Thursday even as other major market benchmarks kept gaining ground. The Dow in particular has held up better than most other stock market indexes, in part because of its blue chip stock focus and its wide array of companies from different industries. Indeed, even after yesterday's big rally, the Dow remains down the least among popular stock measures.

5 DAYS AGO