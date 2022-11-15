City to use ARPA funds to buy property next to Discovery Center
The St. Joseph City Council unanimously agreed to use $35,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy property next to the Children’s Discovery Center.
The current owners of the vacant building at 513 Felix St. have approval to demolish the structure due to the condition through a decision rendered by the Zoning Board of Adjustment. This is because the property was significantly damaged during a fire at the former Pioneer Building in 2016.
