Man hit and killed by car in Fresno County, CHP says

A man is dead after being hit by a car in Fresno County.

It happened near Elm and North Avenues around 6 Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says the man was walking in the road when he stepped in the path of the car.

The man died at the scene.

Investigators are looking into whether he was distracted by a video on a cell phone.

"Don't be distracted walking on the side of the roadway," says CHP Sgt. Nick Ranger. "If you are looking down at a phone, this man may have not even realized he was walking in the highway if he was looking at the telephone. It was on playing a video."

The driver stayed at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.