ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thepennyhoarder.com

Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour

CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
beckerspayer.com

How payers stack up on Medicare Advantage transportation benefits

Around 4 in 10 Medicare Advantage enrollees receive transportation benefits, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The group compared the types of extra benefits Medicare Advantage plans provide. While almost every plan provides beneficiaries with vision, hearing, dental and fitness benefits, other benefits vary widely across payers and plans.
beckerspayer.com

Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs

Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare, AARP partnering on hearing aid benefits

UnitedHealthcare will administer AARP's Hearing Solutions, which provides affordable hearing aids to members of the association. AARP members will be able to purchase prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid through UnitedHealthcare, according to a Nov. 15 news release. These members will also have access to discounted pricing...
beckerspayer.com

Why Amwell is urging payers to embrace full digital care delivery

Cathy Hartman is the general manager of payor commercialization and marketing at Amwell. She sat down with Becker's to discuss how payers are poised to move healthcare beyond traditional telehealth and improve clinical outcomes through full digital care delivery. Formerly with BCBS of Massachusetts, she now oversees 55 health plan...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Aetna's Governance Services CFO joining eHealth

John Stelben, previously CFO of governance services at Aetna, will join eHealth as CFO. According to a Nov. 14 news release from the online health insurance marketplace, Mr. Stelben's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Stelben joined Aetna in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Prior to serving as CFO for governance services,...
beckerspayer.com

Independent pharmacies get 2nd chance to join Express Scripts' Tricare network for 2023

The nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies dropped from Tricare's network could be reinstated, Military Times reported Nov. 14. Express Scripts, owned by Cigna, manages Tricare's pharmacy network. Thousands of independent pharmacies went out of network with Express Scripts on Oct. 24 because of lowered proposed reimbursement rates from the pharmaceutical benefit manager.
PYMNTS

Amazon Expands Virtual Healthcare With Clinics in 32 States

Amazon is deepening its healthcare offerings with the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual care service that offers treatment for common health ailments. Announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the service marks a continuation of the retailer’s push into the healthcare field, where it competes with not only rival Walmart but companies like CVS and Walgreens in offering primary care services.
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Why payers are holding back on dual special needs plans

Unclear regulations and a lack of experience managing risk for dual-eligible populations are holding payers back from developing plans for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, executives for Belong Health write in an opinion for Health Affairs published Nov. 15. Jordan Anderson, MD, senior vice president of care delivery...
freightwaves.com

Transport executives pool funds to launch roadside health care network

A dozen executives, most from the transport industry, have pooled their funds to form a company that will build a health care network with facilities located in or adjacent to truck stops along the Interstate Highway System. Interstate Health Systems said in a document reviewed by FreightWaves that it plans...
beckerspayer.com

Anthem Blue Cross axes $40K bill after patient appeals on TikTok

Anthem Blue Cross originally denied a member's appeal of a $40,000 bill for a tumor removal surgery — but the payer reversed course when the patient took to TikTok to dispute the bill, CBS Chicago reported Nov. 14. Aaron McManus had surgery to remove a tumor from his kidney...
OAK PARK, IL
beckerspayer.com

Where Centene has some of its largest government contracts

Centene is the largest Medicaid managed care organization, serving 15.7 million low-income members nationwide. According to federal policy publication ExecutiveGov, these are some of the company's largest government contracts with details publicly available:. TRICARE: $17.7 billion. Texas Medicaid: $10 billion. Pennsylvania Medicaid: $7 billion. Nebraska Medicaid: $5 billion. Missouri Department...
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

AMA calls for federally maintained Medicare Advantage provider directory

The American Medical Association is calling for the federal government to create a federal database of physicians participating in Medicare Advantage plans. Delegates at the association's Interim Meeting voted to adopt a policy urging Medicare Advantage plans to maintain accurate provider directories, the association said Nov. 15. "Patients face a...
beckerspayer.com

CareMax closes on deal for value-based Medicare members from Steward Health Care

Senior healthcare provider CareMax has acquired Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Medicare value-based care business in a cash and stock deal. The deal, first announced in June, makes Miami-based CareMax the exclusive value-based management services organization for Steward's Medicare network. The purchase expands CareMax's network to 2,000 providers and over 200,000 senior value-based care patients in 10 states, according to a Nov. 11 news release.
beckerspayer.com

6 recent payer mental health moves

Payers are adding new mental health services for members and investing in future technologies for mental healthcare. Here are six mental health moves Becker's has reported since Oct. 5. Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

CMS wants to improve health equity data: 4 things to know

Improving data is key to improving health equity, LaShawn McIver, MD, director of the CMS Office of Minority Health, wrote in a Nov. 10 blog post. "Data can tell a story, but if the data is incomplete or unaligned, the story is also incomplete," Dr. McIver wrote. "To work to advance health equity, we must improve our data, especially our health equity data."

Comments / 0

Community Policy