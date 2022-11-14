Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Record number of Medicare Advantage plans available for 2023: 6 things to know
A record 3,998 Medicare Advantage plans are available nationwide for individual enrollment in 2023, according to a Nov. 10 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. 1. There are 228 more plans available in 2023 than 2022, amounting to a 6 percent increase. 2. Texas saw the most growth, with 42...
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
MedicalXpress
Study finds chronic-pain management, falls and limited access to care are critical issues among medically underserved
To improve the health of a community, the first step is to identify its most pressing needs. To that end, in 2022 Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) implemented a community-based participatory research (CBPR) approach to assess musculoskeletal health needs, identify health disparities and support the development of initiatives to address unmet needs.
beckerspayer.com
How payers stack up on Medicare Advantage transportation benefits
Around 4 in 10 Medicare Advantage enrollees receive transportation benefits, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The group compared the types of extra benefits Medicare Advantage plans provide. While almost every plan provides beneficiaries with vision, hearing, dental and fitness benefits, other benefits vary widely across payers and plans.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs
Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
Medicare health plan choices for seniors: Fresno expert offers the ‘rest of the story’
Commentary: Medicare itself remains a great option to many, expert says.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, AARP partnering on hearing aid benefits
UnitedHealthcare will administer AARP's Hearing Solutions, which provides affordable hearing aids to members of the association. AARP members will be able to purchase prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid through UnitedHealthcare, according to a Nov. 15 news release. These members will also have access to discounted pricing...
beckerspayer.com
Why Amwell is urging payers to embrace full digital care delivery
Cathy Hartman is the general manager of payor commercialization and marketing at Amwell. She sat down with Becker's to discuss how payers are poised to move healthcare beyond traditional telehealth and improve clinical outcomes through full digital care delivery. Formerly with BCBS of Massachusetts, she now oversees 55 health plan...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna's Governance Services CFO joining eHealth
John Stelben, previously CFO of governance services at Aetna, will join eHealth as CFO. According to a Nov. 14 news release from the online health insurance marketplace, Mr. Stelben's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Stelben joined Aetna in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Prior to serving as CFO for governance services,...
beckerspayer.com
Independent pharmacies get 2nd chance to join Express Scripts' Tricare network for 2023
The nearly 15,000 independent pharmacies dropped from Tricare's network could be reinstated, Military Times reported Nov. 14. Express Scripts, owned by Cigna, manages Tricare's pharmacy network. Thousands of independent pharmacies went out of network with Express Scripts on Oct. 24 because of lowered proposed reimbursement rates from the pharmaceutical benefit manager.
Amazon Expands Virtual Healthcare With Clinics in 32 States
Amazon is deepening its healthcare offerings with the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual care service that offers treatment for common health ailments. Announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the service marks a continuation of the retailer’s push into the healthcare field, where it competes with not only rival Walmart but companies like CVS and Walgreens in offering primary care services.
beckerspayer.com
Why payers are holding back on dual special needs plans
Unclear regulations and a lack of experience managing risk for dual-eligible populations are holding payers back from developing plans for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, executives for Belong Health write in an opinion for Health Affairs published Nov. 15. Jordan Anderson, MD, senior vice president of care delivery...
freightwaves.com
Transport executives pool funds to launch roadside health care network
A dozen executives, most from the transport industry, have pooled their funds to form a company that will build a health care network with facilities located in or adjacent to truck stops along the Interstate Highway System. Interstate Health Systems said in a document reviewed by FreightWaves that it plans...
beckerspayer.com
Anthem Blue Cross axes $40K bill after patient appeals on TikTok
Anthem Blue Cross originally denied a member's appeal of a $40,000 bill for a tumor removal surgery — but the payer reversed course when the patient took to TikTok to dispute the bill, CBS Chicago reported Nov. 14. Aaron McManus had surgery to remove a tumor from his kidney...
thepennyhoarder.com
Work as a Customer Sales Rep for Farmers Insurance (Benefits Included)
If you work here, you may be singing that jingle all the time. Farmers Insurance is hiring a customer service representative to work from home in Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina or Florida. Work hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST and weekends from 9 a.m....
beckerspayer.com
Where Centene has some of its largest government contracts
Centene is the largest Medicaid managed care organization, serving 15.7 million low-income members nationwide. According to federal policy publication ExecutiveGov, these are some of the company's largest government contracts with details publicly available:. TRICARE: $17.7 billion. Texas Medicaid: $10 billion. Pennsylvania Medicaid: $7 billion. Nebraska Medicaid: $5 billion. Missouri Department...
beckerspayer.com
AMA calls for federally maintained Medicare Advantage provider directory
The American Medical Association is calling for the federal government to create a federal database of physicians participating in Medicare Advantage plans. Delegates at the association's Interim Meeting voted to adopt a policy urging Medicare Advantage plans to maintain accurate provider directories, the association said Nov. 15. "Patients face a...
beckerspayer.com
CareMax closes on deal for value-based Medicare members from Steward Health Care
Senior healthcare provider CareMax has acquired Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Medicare value-based care business in a cash and stock deal. The deal, first announced in June, makes Miami-based CareMax the exclusive value-based management services organization for Steward's Medicare network. The purchase expands CareMax's network to 2,000 providers and over 200,000 senior value-based care patients in 10 states, according to a Nov. 11 news release.
beckerspayer.com
6 recent payer mental health moves
Payers are adding new mental health services for members and investing in future technologies for mental healthcare. Here are six mental health moves Becker's has reported since Oct. 5. Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." The...
beckerspayer.com
CMS wants to improve health equity data: 4 things to know
Improving data is key to improving health equity, LaShawn McIver, MD, director of the CMS Office of Minority Health, wrote in a Nov. 10 blog post. "Data can tell a story, but if the data is incomplete or unaligned, the story is also incomplete," Dr. McIver wrote. "To work to advance health equity, we must improve our data, especially our health equity data."
