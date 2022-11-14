ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Your Picks For Western Colorado’s Best Places For French Dip

Believe it or not, this Saturday, November 12, 2022, is "National French Dip Day." Where in Western Colorado will you find the best French Dip?. When you head out to celebrate thinly sliced roast beef on a French Roll and au jus, where do you like to go? I posted this question on Facebook. According to you, these are the best places in Western Colorado for French Dip.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado and the "Tripledemic"

Larry Gill is glad to have his daughter home. "She was hard to keep sitting up. She was wanting to lay down. She was whimpering." Five-year-old Feyona came down with RSV. Her complexion was gray and her fever up. She was having breathing trouble. She was a very sick little girl last week. "I had asthma as a kid, and so I noticed, like to not breathe, but to see her where she literally wasn't able to breathe," Gill said. "They had to put her on six liters of oxygen when she left the doctor's appointment in the ambulance." That ambulance took...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Which Psychedelics Are Legal Now in Colorado?

History was made yet again in Colorado during the 2022 election with the passage of a ballot measure concerning the legality of psychedelics. Proposition 122 was one of the most debated ballot measures during the 2022 election in Colorado with the Associated Press officially calling the race on November 11, 2022, in favor of the measure. The Denver Post reports that opponents of the measure have also conceded.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Canadian cold sets up for a long stay in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chill gripping the Western Slope is not in a hurry to exit. There will be some small ups and downs in our temperatures, but even the ups won’t offer any appreciable warming. Staying Warm Effectively & Safely. Remember that wearing several warm layers...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
5280.com

It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries

I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy