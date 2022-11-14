Security Health Plan of Wisconsin has named Chris Buel as CFO and vice president of finance, where he will be responsible for actuarial services and financial leadership. Previously, Mr. Buel was director of finance at Johns Hopkins Healthcare in Hanover, Md. where he oversaw Medicare finances and risk revenue management. He's also held financial leadership positions with Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin and UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin, according to a Nov. 11 news release.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO