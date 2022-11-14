Read full article on original website
How payers stack up on Medicare Advantage transportation benefits
Around 4 in 10 Medicare Advantage enrollees receive transportation benefits, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The group compared the types of extra benefits Medicare Advantage plans provide. While almost every plan provides beneficiaries with vision, hearing, dental and fitness benefits, other benefits vary widely across payers and plans.
CMS wants to improve health equity data: 4 things to know
Improving data is key to improving health equity, LaShawn McIver, MD, director of the CMS Office of Minority Health, wrote in a Nov. 10 blog post. "Data can tell a story, but if the data is incomplete or unaligned, the story is also incomplete," Dr. McIver wrote. "To work to advance health equity, we must improve our data, especially our health equity data."
6 recent payer mental health moves
Payers are adding new mental health services for members and investing in future technologies for mental healthcare. Here are six mental health moves Becker's has reported since Oct. 5. Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." The...
CareMax closes on deal for value-based Medicare members from Steward Health Care
Senior healthcare provider CareMax has acquired Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Medicare value-based care business in a cash and stock deal. The deal, first announced in June, makes Miami-based CareMax the exclusive value-based management services organization for Steward's Medicare network. The purchase expands CareMax's network to 2,000 providers and over 200,000 senior value-based care patients in 10 states, according to a Nov. 11 news release.
Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs
Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
Why Amwell is urging payers to embrace full digital care delivery
Cathy Hartman is the general manager of payor commercialization and marketing at Amwell. She sat down with Becker's to discuss how payers are poised to move healthcare beyond traditional telehealth and improve clinical outcomes through full digital care delivery. Formerly with BCBS of Massachusetts, she now oversees 55 health plan...
UnitedHealthcare, AARP partnering on hearing aid benefits
UnitedHealthcare will administer AARP's Hearing Solutions, which provides affordable hearing aids to members of the association. AARP members will be able to purchase prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid through UnitedHealthcare, according to a Nov. 15 news release. These members will also have access to discounted pricing...
Why payers are holding back on dual special needs plans
Unclear regulations and a lack of experience managing risk for dual-eligible populations are holding payers back from developing plans for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, executives for Belong Health write in an opinion for Health Affairs published Nov. 15. Jordan Anderson, MD, senior vice president of care delivery...
No Surprises Act protected 9 million patients from surprise bills, new data shows
The No Surprises Act has prevented millions of surprise medical bills since January, according to new data from AHIP and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The payer associations gathered their data, published Nov. 17, by surveying 84 health insurance providers representing around 57 percent of the national market. "Thanks...
AMA calls for federally maintained Medicare Advantage provider directory
The American Medical Association is calling for the federal government to create a federal database of physicians participating in Medicare Advantage plans. Delegates at the association's Interim Meeting voted to adopt a policy urging Medicare Advantage plans to maintain accurate provider directories, the association said Nov. 15. "Patients face a...
Value-based reimbursement for specialist providers: opportunities across the risk-based continuum
Provider payment is increasingly moving toward value-based reimbursement, for both public and private payers. Yet some providers remain leery about how it works, what it means for their organizations and what various options are. In a session sponsored by Humana at Becker's 28th Annual Meeting: The Business & Operation of...
Where Centene has some of its largest government contracts
Centene is the largest Medicaid managed care organization, serving 15.7 million low-income members nationwide. According to federal policy publication ExecutiveGov, these are some of the company's largest government contracts with details publicly available:. TRICARE: $17.7 billion. Texas Medicaid: $10 billion. Pennsylvania Medicaid: $7 billion. Nebraska Medicaid: $5 billion. Missouri Department...
AHIP backs HHS in surprise billing fight with medical groups
AHIP is backing HHS in a lawsuit over surprise billing arbitration from Texas providers, who have support from the largest associations of providers. The trade association filed an amicus brief in Texas Medical Association v. HHS on Nov. 16. The lawsuit, filed by the Texas Medical Association in September, challenges...
Elevance Health in the headlines: 11 recent updates
Elevance Health recently declared itself the largest commercial insurer in the U.S, acquired a specialty pharmacy and named a new member to the company's board. Here are 11 stories about the Indianapolis-based payer Becker's has covered since Oct. 13. Anthem Blue Cross, an Elevance Health subsidiary, originally denied a member's...
Security Health Plan names Johns Hopkins finance exec as CFO
Security Health Plan of Wisconsin has named Chris Buel as CFO and vice president of finance, where he will be responsible for actuarial services and financial leadership. Previously, Mr. Buel was director of finance at Johns Hopkins Healthcare in Hanover, Md. where he oversaw Medicare finances and risk revenue management. He's also held financial leadership positions with Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin and UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin, according to a Nov. 11 news release.
More payers adding in-home care, caregiver support to Medicare Advantage plans
More Medicare Advantage plans will offer in-home support services to enrollees in 2023, according to a new report from the Better Medicare Alliance. In 2023, 794 plans will offer in-home support, according to the report published Nov. 17. In-home support services are one of several additional supplemental benefits approved by...
OptumRx will keep Humira available as competitors hit the market
UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx will keep Humira in its drug formulary, in addition to three biosimilar competitors, Bloomberg reported Nov. 15. Humira, manufactured by AbbVie, will face its first biosimilar competitors in the U.S. next year, which will allow pharmaceutical benefit managers to pit suppliers against each other for the best price.
As payers prep for a PHE wind down, most Medicaid beneficiaries don't know coverage will end
The expiration of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency will trigger a nationwide Medicaid redetermination process, but most Medicaid members are unaware their health coverage could eventually end — and payers largely aren't getting the word out. In a survey released Nov. 15 by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation,...
Senate Democrats push for more Medicare Advantage marketing regulations
U.S. Senate Democrats are urging CMS to continue its oversight of Medicare Advantage marketing practices and introduce additional regulations to protect consumers from deceptive tactics. The 13 senators wrote in a Nov. 11 letter that a committee investigation and information from 15 state insurance departments revealed "a concerning pattern of...
