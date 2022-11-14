ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

rrobserver.com

Report: State pays big bucks for empty offices

SANTA FE – With many state employees still working remotely more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, some New Mexico government buildings are sitting largely empty and others have floors of unused office space. And the state isn’t getting a reduced-use discount. New Mexico is paying somewhere...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits New Mexico, discusses roadway safety and infrastructure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a special trip to New Mexico to discuss roadway safety and infrastructure improvements. On Wednesday, his first stop was at the Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in northwest Albuquerque. The leader met with local groups and state agencies, like the New Mexico Department of Transportation, to speak about issues affecting drivers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hospital Officials Report Pediatric Surge

Hospital officials from the University of New Mexico, Presbyterian and Lovelace health systems said yesterday they are seeing a concerning rise in pediatric patients amid rising cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19. As noted below, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported higher community levels of COVID-19 in several New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe and Bernalillo. This season has thus far been significantly different for children, UNM Children’s Medical Hospital Associate Medical Officer Dr. Anna Duran said yesterday in a news conference, with COVID-19 and parainfluenza adding to the normal start of flu and RSV season. As such, UNM Hospital Associate Chief Nursing Officer Maribeth Thornton said the children’s hospital is over capacity and has created additional spaces to treat its young patients. In Santa Fe, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Marketing, Communications & Public Relations Director Arturo Delgado tells SFR there are currently nine COVID-19 patients. Its pediatric unit currently has one COVID-19 patient, six RSV patients and two patients with other winter illnesses. While not feeling the squeeze of other hospitals at this time, Delgado said via email “the rise in cases is concerning and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely.” Duran and other hospital leaders said children’s lack of exposure to RSV and flu for the last few years has likely created an “immunity gap” contributing to the current surge. Duran said many of the illnesses have similar and overlapping issues and not all require emergency care, but advised parents to seek emergency care for children if they show signs of respiratory distress or dehydration.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit

Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare, WakeMed reach network agreement

UnitedHealthcare and Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed have signed a multi-year contract that restores in-network access for thousands of patients. A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson told Becker's the deal was effective Nov. 15 and includes coverage for commercial and Medicare Advantage members, including D-SNP plans. According to local CBS-affiliate WNCN, the three-year contract does...
RALEIGH, NC
beckerspayer.com

'It's like a shakedown': Payers, providers ditch the hushed voices in their fights

If payer-provider disputes were a reality TV show, just a few years ago viewers would have been hard to come by. The occasional conflicts that emerged during contract negotiations were hardly discernible to the public, shrouded behind closed doors and backroom deals. To industry insiders, information about impasses was dressed in corporate speak, void of meaningful detail and communicated with an air of coolness by both parties. If the stalemates over reimbursement rates dragged on for long enough or presented enough risk to patients and consumers, they'd warrant headlines for several weeks before outside pressure drove the parties to compromise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckerspayer.com

Humana's CenterWell expanding to 3 new states for 2023

CenterWell, Humana's primary care organization, will open clinics in Indiana, Mississippi and Virginia in 2023. The older-adults-focused primary care organization will open new clinics in Tidewater and Richmond, Va., and Biloxi, Gulfport and Jackson, Miss. According to a Nov. 16 news release, the exact cities for the Indiana clinics will be determined later.
INDIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Parents Rights win at APS school board

The Rio Grande Foundation would like to extend a big THANK YOU to everyone who called, wrote, emailed, and spoke in favor of parental rights in education alongside RGF at last night’s APS school board meeting. We would also like to thank the five APS School Board members that...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
beckerspayer.com

South Dakota Medicaid expansion vote may show path for Florida

South Dakota voters recently passed Medicaid expansion with about 56 percent of the vote, encouraging advocates in Florida that the same path to expansion may be viable in the Sunshine State, the Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 15. Florida Decides Healthcare — a political committee composed of healthcare advocates, nonprofit...
FLORIDA STATE

