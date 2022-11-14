Read full article on original website
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico remains among “Least Free” US states in latest Index of Economic Freedom
The 2022 edition of the Canada-based Fraser Institute’s Economic Freedom of North America 2022 is out and for yet another year New Mexico remains at the very bottom among US states in terms of economic freedom. Economic freedom is the ability of individuals to make their own economic decisions.
Driving in New Mexico for Thanksgiving? Here’s what you can expect to see & pay
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More drivers are expected on New Mexico roads and other regional routes for Thanksgiving travel this year, according to the latest forecast from AAA New Mexico. The travel association projects more than four-million drivers will roll 50 miles or more from home across the Mountain states’ roadways this year. The projection is […]
kunm.org
THURS: Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his New Mexico stop, + More
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his stop in N.M. - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Tribal leaders in New Mexico had a simple message to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Give us money to fix roads, and patch up the broken agreement the federal government has failed to maintain.
rrobserver.com
Report: State pays big bucks for empty offices
SANTA FE – With many state employees still working remotely more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, some New Mexico government buildings are sitting largely empty and others have floors of unused office space. And the state isn’t getting a reduced-use discount. New Mexico is paying somewhere...
Push to end prohibition on rent control in New Mexico gains legislative momentum
“This is really about a struggle for democracy right now. Local communities have no democratic rights to enact any controls on rent,'' said People’s Housing Project Organizer Bex Hampton.
KOAT 7
Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits New Mexico, discusses roadway safety and infrastructure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a special trip to New Mexico to discuss roadway safety and infrastructure improvements. On Wednesday, his first stop was at the Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in northwest Albuquerque. The leader met with local groups and state agencies, like the New Mexico Department of Transportation, to speak about issues affecting drivers.
Where does New Mexico rank on the most overweight, obese states in America?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study by WalletHub ranks the most and least overweight and obese states in the U.S. for 2022. According to the study, New Mexico ranks as the 24th most overweight and obese state. The study, which uses three key dimensions to rank the 50 states and District of Columbia: Obesity and overweight […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Hospital Officials Report Pediatric Surge
Hospital officials from the University of New Mexico, Presbyterian and Lovelace health systems said yesterday they are seeing a concerning rise in pediatric patients amid rising cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19. As noted below, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported higher community levels of COVID-19 in several New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe and Bernalillo. This season has thus far been significantly different for children, UNM Children’s Medical Hospital Associate Medical Officer Dr. Anna Duran said yesterday in a news conference, with COVID-19 and parainfluenza adding to the normal start of flu and RSV season. As such, UNM Hospital Associate Chief Nursing Officer Maribeth Thornton said the children’s hospital is over capacity and has created additional spaces to treat its young patients. In Santa Fe, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Marketing, Communications & Public Relations Director Arturo Delgado tells SFR there are currently nine COVID-19 patients. Its pediatric unit currently has one COVID-19 patient, six RSV patients and two patients with other winter illnesses. While not feeling the squeeze of other hospitals at this time, Delgado said via email “the rise in cases is concerning and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely.” Duran and other hospital leaders said children’s lack of exposure to RSV and flu for the last few years has likely created an “immunity gap” contributing to the current surge. Duran said many of the illnesses have similar and overlapping issues and not all require emergency care, but advised parents to seek emergency care for children if they show signs of respiratory distress or dehydration.
newsfromthestates.com
UNM graduate workers ask for a raise, the University threatens to raise medical costs
Graduate student workers walk across campus at a rally held on Monday at UNM. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) When Gisselle Salgado arrived on the University of New Mexico campus in August, they were excited to finally be able to see a doctor again. At the time, they...
KOAT 7
Most rural New Mexico school districts have no resource officers
CUBA, N.M. — It could take as long as 45 minutes for police to get to some rural schools in New Mexico. Most of them do not have school resource officers and some of them do not have confidence in their local police department’s plan to respond to an active shooter.
KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit
Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, WakeMed reach network agreement
UnitedHealthcare and Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed have signed a multi-year contract that restores in-network access for thousands of patients. A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson told Becker's the deal was effective Nov. 15 and includes coverage for commercial and Medicare Advantage members, including D-SNP plans. According to local CBS-affiliate WNCN, the three-year contract does...
beckerspayer.com
'It's like a shakedown': Payers, providers ditch the hushed voices in their fights
If payer-provider disputes were a reality TV show, just a few years ago viewers would have been hard to come by. The occasional conflicts that emerged during contract negotiations were hardly discernible to the public, shrouded behind closed doors and backroom deals. To industry insiders, information about impasses was dressed in corporate speak, void of meaningful detail and communicated with an air of coolness by both parties. If the stalemates over reimbursement rates dragged on for long enough or presented enough risk to patients and consumers, they'd warrant headlines for several weeks before outside pressure drove the parties to compromise.
beckerspayer.com
Humana's CenterWell expanding to 3 new states for 2023
CenterWell, Humana's primary care organization, will open clinics in Indiana, Mississippi and Virginia in 2023. The older-adults-focused primary care organization will open new clinics in Tidewater and Richmond, Va., and Biloxi, Gulfport and Jackson, Miss. According to a Nov. 16 news release, the exact cities for the Indiana clinics will be determined later.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Parents Rights win at APS school board
The Rio Grande Foundation would like to extend a big THANK YOU to everyone who called, wrote, emailed, and spoke in favor of parental rights in education alongside RGF at last night’s APS school board meeting. We would also like to thank the five APS School Board members that...
State coordinator says New Mexico likely undercounts homeless students
School districts across New Mexico are likely failing to accurately count the number of students experiencing homelessness, Dana Malone, coordinator for the state’s Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program, told New Mexico In Depth. That failure means vulnerable children probably are missing out on crucial services and being...
beckerspayer.com
South Dakota Medicaid expansion vote may show path for Florida
South Dakota voters recently passed Medicaid expansion with about 56 percent of the vote, encouraging advocates in Florida that the same path to expansion may be viable in the Sunshine State, the Tampa Bay Times reported Nov. 15. Florida Decides Healthcare — a political committee composed of healthcare advocates, nonprofit...
Yelp picks Santa Fe eatery for ‘best pastries’ in the state
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those with a hankering for something sweet, flakey, and local, Yelp has just come out with a list of the best pastry shops in each US state and Canadian province. They chose downtown Santa Fe’s Clafoutis restaurant and bakery as the best in the Land of Enchantment. The restaurant is […]
