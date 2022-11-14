Arizona State women’s basketball (3-0) is operating on-schedule so far this season, and recent wins over Grambling State and Montana State have the Devils undefeated through three games. The trio of Tyi Skinner, Jaddan Simmons and Treasure Hunt are combining for 46.67 points per-game, over two-thirds of the team’s...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO