Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Airy News
Hearing slated for Edgewood Drive rezoning
A public hearing is scheduled Thursday night on the proposed annexation and rezoning of property in the Walmart area to aid future development. It will be held during a 6 p.m. meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, focusing on a site in the 1400 block of Edgewood Drive off U.S. 601.
Mount Airy News
City holiday parade getting ready to roll
Santa Claus soon will be coming to town for Mount Airy’s holiday parade and, similar to his elves, organizers are working hard to make that event a memorable occasion. “The Mount Airy Downtown Business Association (DBA) is excited to present the annual Christmas parade for the city of Mount Airy and neighboring communities,” according to an announcement by Jennie Lowry, an official of that group.
Mount Airy News
Holiday House tour to get underway
The Mount Airy Restoration Foundation will be holding its 33rd Christmas Holiday House Tour this year, with select area homes opening for public tours during the first weekend of December. This year the tour will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and then on Sunday,...
Mount Airy News
Surry 250 highlights area’s musical legacy
Backstep will be in Mount Airy Friday, Nov. 18, as part of the Surry 250 events at the Earle Theater. (submitted photo) The Slate Mountain Ramblers Marsha Todd, Richard Bowman, Barbara Bowman, and Randy Hiatt will be performing Friday as part of the Surry 250 event hosted by Paul Brown. (submitted photo)
Mount Airy News
Ribbon cutting greets pet memorial garden
A demonstration by the Surry Animal Rescue group is part of the ribbon-cutting event for the memorial garden. Another milestone has been reached at a local facility where beloved pets can be memorialized or honored in granite. This involved a recent ribbon-cutting program for a memorial garden adjacent to Rotary...
Mount Airy News
City honors role of Native Americans
Native Americans are a segment of society often overlooked, but that is not the case in Mount Airy where a special effort has been undertaken to honor them. This included the presentation of a special proclamation during a recent meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners recognizing November as American Indian Heritage Month in the city. During the same meeting, a member of a local historical group detailed its efforts to assist Native Americans.
Mount Airy News
Bargains abound at Friends book sale
Book lovers and those who love a bargain can come together in celebration as the biannual Friends of the Mount Airy Library Fall Book Sale has returned. Through Monday the Mount Airy Library will have deals bursting at the seams on books, movies, and music. Christi Stevens of the Friends...
Mount Airy News
Bears crush Cavs, return to Sweet 16
Mount Airy’s Traven Thompson (8) returns a punt during the Bears’ first-round playoff game against North Stokes. Granite Bear Walker Stroup (21) kicks off against North Stokes. Cory Smith | The News. Bear freshman Taeshon Martin (4) makes a pair of North Stokes defenders miss as he carries...
Comments / 0