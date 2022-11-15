Native Americans are a segment of society often overlooked, but that is not the case in Mount Airy where a special effort has been undertaken to honor them. This included the presentation of a special proclamation during a recent meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners recognizing November as American Indian Heritage Month in the city. During the same meeting, a member of a local historical group detailed its efforts to assist Native Americans.

