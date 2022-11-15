Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs
Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’
The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
The Daily South
Ree Drummond Convinced Ben And Erin Napier To Star In Upcoming Christmas Movie
Ben and Erin Napier’s holiday movie premieres in just a few days, and the HGTV couple is sharing some fascinating tidbits about what fans can expect from their film debut. Speaking with the Mississippi Clarion Ledger this week, the Napiers discussed how A Christmas Open House came to be, what it was like filming a Christmas movie in the middle of summer, and what audiences should keep an eye out for.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Tanner Novlan Starring in a New Hallmark Christmas Movie
Here's a look at Tanner Novlan's history on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and his upcoming acting projects, including a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Millie Bobby Brown says that it gives her 'anxiety' to think about how she was nominated for an Emmy at the 'ripe age' of 13
Millie Bobby Brown said that thinking about the two Emmy nominations she received at a young age for "Stranger Things" makes her anxious.
EW.com
Kelly Rowland to guest-star in upcoming episode of The Equalizer
Music superstar Kelly Rowland will guest-star in an upcoming episode of The Equalizer. The Grammy-winning artist and actress is set to play a superstar singer (touché!) on the Nov. 27 episode of the CBS crime drama, which is currently in its third season. The episode, titled "Paradise Lost," will follow Misty as she decides to retire from the spotlight. When she receives a terrifying letter from a fan, her security team enlists the help of Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) to track down the culprit.
Jack comes clean to Ashley as Tucker threatens Diane on The Young and the Restless
Tuesday on The Young and the Restless Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) finds herself in a position that she has been dreading. She had bared her soul to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and now reveals to Tucker McCall (Trevor Saint-John) that she told Jack all the details about their dealings in LA. Tucker is furious and threatened Diane that if her admission affects his chances with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) she would regret it.
New Amsterdam EPs Reveal Whether Max Is Really Cancer-Free
Sometimes, when you watch TV professionally for a living, you get paranoid and start to question everything. Case in point: When Max’s doctor on New Amsterdam called him about the lump in his throat, viewers didn’t hear what she told him about the results. And then Max didn’t look especially thrilled when he told Dr. Elizabeth Wilder that he was “healed.” So does that mean Max is not actually cancer-free, as we recently asked in TVLine’s TV Questions column? “Vlada, my wife had the same reaction that you did,” executive producer Aaron Ginsburg reassures me. “We’ve talked a lot about this...
Why Olev Kozlov From NCIS Looks So Familiar
Despite losing three of its central protagonists over the years — including Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Michael Weatherly's Anthony DiNozzo, and Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto — CBS' "NCIS" is still plugging along and still drawing in viewers, albeit far fewer than it has in past seasons (via The Hollywood Reporter). Though even big "NCIS" fans wouldn't be sad if the show finally ended, it appears the prime-time mainstay won't be going anywhere anytime soon (via Deadline).
Collider
‘The Apology’ Trailer: Anna Gunn Enters Her Revenge Era This Christmas
RLJE Films has released a new trailer for The Apology, an upcoming holiday thriller starring Anna Gunn as a grieving mother who’s gifted revenge on Christmas Eve. The movie is the feature debut of writer and director Alison Star Locke. The Apology trailer takes us to Christmas Eve as...
New Amsterdam Boss: Max and Elizabeth's 'Roads Are Going to Collide'
After taking a timeout of sorts for its overturned Roe v. Wade episode, New Amsterdam will revisit the growing bond between Max Goodwin and Elizabeth Wilder in this Tuesday’s installment (NBC, 10/9c). The Nov. 1 Roe v. Wade episode “actually goes back in time to July, when Max has just recently been dumped, left at the altar by Sharpe. So in Episode 7, there’s no feelings there [between Max and Elizabeth] because Max is still grieving over Sharpe,” showrunner David Schulner explains. “We couldn’t advance any relationship in Episode 7,” including Iggy and Martin’s separation, “because it happened earlier than where...
Kate Winslet And Daughter Mia Will Co-Star As Mother And Daughter In New Movie
There is one thing I know for sure — if Academy Award winning actor Kate Winslet is in it, I’m going to watch it. Thus will be the case with the new Channel 4 TV film — I Am Ruth. To add some intrigue to the highly anticipated film, Winslet will be starring alongside her own daughter, twenty-two year old Mia Threapelton. The pair are taking on a complicated mother-daughter relationship on screen.
Comments / 0