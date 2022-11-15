ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WacoTrib.com

A name all his own: Hodges-Tomlinson assures lasting legacy at TCU

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson could have taken the easy way out. But that’s not his style. It’s never been his style. Think about it. It would have made sense for Hodges-Tomlinson to play college football anywhere but TCU. He wouldn’t have had the pressure of trying to follow in the massive cleat prints of Uncle LT.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

4 reasons TCU will make College Football Playoff

TCU football continues to win. It does not matter who they play. They just win — every single time. Head coach Sonny Dykes, his staff, and the players are just able to find ways to get those duns. In their latest victory over the Texas Longhorns, the Horned Frogs officially clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship. That’s really awesome, but more than the conference, we feel that TCU football has the potential to have an even bigger national impact. Here we will discuss the four reasons why the TCU Horned Frogs will continue winning and make it to the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
WacoTrib.com

No. 17 Bears overcome Blackwell injury, rough shooting night to stave off SMU, 58-55

Baylor had already suffered one costly loss on the Ferrell Center floor earlier in the night. The Bears desperately wanted to ensure that they didn’t make it two. On a night when buckets just never came easy, the 17th-ranked Bears converted a few big ones in the clutch to survive SMU’s upset bid, 58-55, before a crowd of 3,839 Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
The Spun

Gary Patterson Sends Clear Message Amid Coaching Rumors

Texas assistant coach Gary Patterson was recently linked to the job opening at Nebraska. On Tuesday night, he shut down that speculation. Patterson confirmed that he remains committed to Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the coaching staff at Texas. "For all that care one way or another I am...
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU

Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Channel

Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas

The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU

On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX
mgoblue

Wolverines Add Bout at Ballpark Dual Against Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The University of Michigan wrestling team will take on Oklahoma State on Friday, Feb. 3, in the second annual Bout at the Ballpark presented by Kubota at Globe Life Field, the program announced in collaboration with REV Entertainment on Monday (Nov. 14). The Wolverines (2-0), who also...
ANN ARBOR, MI
KLST/KSAN

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
tcu360.com

Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January

Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
WacoTrib.com

Texas Music Cafe has 3 shows on pre-Thanksgiving weekend

Texas singer-songwriter Lauren Alexander, with opening act Lilly and the Implements, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Texas Music Cafe, 715 Washington Ave., the middle show of a three-show run this weekend. Alt-country band The South Austin Moonlighters will play at 7 p.m. Friday while Waco jazz/soul saxophonist Charmin...
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Lease

Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next Week

Paramount is filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas.Austin Ferrington/Unsplash. Venus city officials in Johnson County have confirmed that the popular Western drama is filming a scene in downtown Venus. Venus Mayor James Burgess announced on Facebook that Yellowstone is coming to Venus and urged residents to skip driving in the downtown area. WFAA reports that Mayor Burgess had just recently written about Yellowstone's connections to Texas, including the fact that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan calls the state home.
VENUS, TX

