ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday

PHOENIX (AP) — Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track after a judge refused to postpone the lethal injection, rejecting a bid to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from two 1980s killings that led to the inmate’s death sentence. Lawyers for Murray Hooper said their client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, and that testing could lead to identifying those responsible. They say Hooper was convicted in an era before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available in criminal cases. U.S. District Judge Stephen McNamee wrote in Monday’s order that the argument by Hooper’s lawyers was flawed in concluding that such testing will automatically establish his innocence. “Even if forensic testing establishes what Plaintiff (Hooper) hopes it will, that alone will not invalidate the other evidence used to convict him,” McNamee wrote.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Judge Jails 20-Year-Old Capitol Rioter: ‘You Make Your Bed, You Gotta Lie in It’

A 20-year-old former Air Force recruit, who shattered a window with a baseball bat and used a chemical spray on cops during the Capitol riot, was jailed Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges, including felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Aiden Bilyard, from North Carolina, admitted to illegally entering the Capitol through the window he smashed. After the riot, he returned to his Air Force basic training. Bilyard’s mother’s Facebook posts helped investigators later identify him as a participant in the violence, NBC News reported. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Thursday that the law requires anyone who pleads guilty to a felony to be detained pending sentencing. He declined to make an exception for Bilyard, called his conduct “outrageous.” “You make your bed, you gotta lie in it,” he said.Read it at NBC News
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Federal Authorities Search for Missing Prisoner

U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a prisoner who allegedly walked away from a minimum-security facility in Seagoville in Dallas County on Monday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Salvador Gallegos, 31, was incarcerated in a satellite camp next to a more...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
The Associated Press

Feds to review security after inmate tried to shoot visitor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials will begin assessing security protocols at federal prison camps across the U.S. after a “terrifying incident” this weekend when an inmate obtained a gun and tried to shoot a visitor in the head at a prison camp in Arizona, the director of the Bureau of Prisons said Tuesday. Director Colette Peters told The Associated Press the episode that happened Sunday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, was a “terrifying incident to have had happened.” The inmate pulled out the gun, pointed it at the visitor’s head and pulled the trigger, officials said. But the weapon malfunctioned, and no one was injured. The Bureau of Prisons said the weapon had been concealed inside the prison. Officials said the inmate was restrained after the incident and the firearm was seized. It marked a stunning security lapse and breach of protocol in the largest correctional system in the nation, raising questions about the security practices in place at the agency responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates.
TUCSON, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail

Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Marshall Project

Why So Many Jails Are in a ‘State of Complete Meltdown’

Additional reporting by Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Rachel Dissell in Cleveland. In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering

A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
KLFY News 10

Judge blasts treatment of mentally ill at Louisiana prison

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana prison’s treatment of its mentally ill prisoners — including inadequate care, incomplete medical records and prolonged stints in solitary confinement — violates federal law and the Constitution, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote’s 165-page ruling states that officials at the David Wade Correctional Center have used solitary […]
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy