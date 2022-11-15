Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Federal authorities say an inmate in Georgia's most secure prison impersonated a billionaire movie mogul and stole at least $11 million: report
Federal authorities believe that 31-year-old Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. was able to steal the funds despite being held in a high security jail in Georgia.
Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday
PHOENIX (AP) — Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track after a judge refused to postpone the lethal injection, rejecting a bid to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from two 1980s killings that led to the inmate’s death sentence. Lawyers for Murray Hooper said their client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, and that testing could lead to identifying those responsible. They say Hooper was convicted in an era before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available in criminal cases. U.S. District Judge Stephen McNamee wrote in Monday’s order that the argument by Hooper’s lawyers was flawed in concluding that such testing will automatically establish his innocence. “Even if forensic testing establishes what Plaintiff (Hooper) hopes it will, that alone will not invalidate the other evidence used to convict him,” McNamee wrote.
Scott Peterson is moved off California's death row
Peterson is moved off death row two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife in 2002.
Why Are So Many More Gang Members Suddenly Dying in El Salvador’s Prisons?
Germán Orlando Escobar was skinny but strong. Every day he worked with his hands, planting vegetables in the fields or helping out in the mill. So when he died from a buildup of fluid in the lungs one month after entering prison, his family was shocked. Escobar is among...
Staring Down the Execution Chamber at 76, Murray Hooper Still Says He’s Innocent
Murray Hooper just needs more time. He says this over and over again, with an urgency bordering on despair. He is six days away from execution and not ready to give up. But he doesn’t want to delude himself either. “I’m just trying to deal with reality,” he says. “I don’t like that wishful thinking.”
Oklahoma to execute death row inmate after Supreme Court denied last-minute appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant...
Georgia sheriff Victor Hill convicted of strapping jail detainees into restraint chairs
Clayton County, Ga. Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court Wednesday on six charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. The verdict was handed down late in the afternoon after the jury, which had been deadlocked for...
Judge Jails 20-Year-Old Capitol Rioter: ‘You Make Your Bed, You Gotta Lie in It’
A 20-year-old former Air Force recruit, who shattered a window with a baseball bat and used a chemical spray on cops during the Capitol riot, was jailed Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges, including felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Aiden Bilyard, from North Carolina, admitted to illegally entering the Capitol through the window he smashed. After the riot, he returned to his Air Force basic training. Bilyard’s mother’s Facebook posts helped investigators later identify him as a participant in the violence, NBC News reported. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Thursday that the law requires anyone who pleads guilty to a felony to be detained pending sentencing. He declined to make an exception for Bilyard, called his conduct “outrageous.” “You make your bed, you gotta lie in it,” he said.Read it at NBC News
dallasexpress.com
Federal Authorities Search for Missing Prisoner
U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a prisoner who allegedly walked away from a minimum-security facility in Seagoville in Dallas County on Monday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Salvador Gallegos, 31, was incarcerated in a satellite camp next to a more...
Feds to review security after inmate tried to shoot visitor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials will begin assessing security protocols at federal prison camps across the U.S. after a “terrifying incident” this weekend when an inmate obtained a gun and tried to shoot a visitor in the head at a prison camp in Arizona, the director of the Bureau of Prisons said Tuesday. Director Colette Peters told The Associated Press the episode that happened Sunday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, was a “terrifying incident to have had happened.” The inmate pulled out the gun, pointed it at the visitor’s head and pulled the trigger, officials said. But the weapon malfunctioned, and no one was injured. The Bureau of Prisons said the weapon had been concealed inside the prison. Officials said the inmate was restrained after the incident and the firearm was seized. It marked a stunning security lapse and breach of protocol in the largest correctional system in the nation, raising questions about the security practices in place at the agency responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates.
Outcry prompts Parole Board to pull plug on releasing convicted killer
A Mississippi man serving life for murder will not be paroled, the Parole Board decided Wednesday, reversing a previous decision to free him after more than 30 years in prison. Frederick Bell was convicted of capital murder for the May 1991 shooting of death 21-year-old Robert “Bert” Bell (no relation)...
Judge: Prison Officials Must Release Names Of Inmates Who Die In Custody
A Hawaii Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled the state Department of Public Safety must release the names of prison and jail inmates who die in state custody, an order that moves the department a step closer to the longstanding policies of other states. Other correctional systems around the nation routinely announce inmate fatalities.
NBC Los Angeles
Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail
Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
Federal Prison Nurse In Florida Charged With Smuggling Drug-Laced Papers To Inmates
A federal prison nurse in Florida has been charged with smuggling drugs into prison on drug-laced papers and passing them onto inmates. Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 32, made his first appearance in federal court on Friday to face charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling
Judge says Alabama prisoners can’t join DOJ lawsuit over food, medical concerns
A federal judge has told a group of Alabama prisoners they can’t join in on the Department of Justice lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Corrections for their claims about food and medical needs. Earlier this month, 37 inmates at ADOC facilities filed a motion to join in the...
Sen. Kelly asks feds to halt Salton Sea project funding until California gives up more Colorado River water
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is calling on federal officials to halt funding for California's Salton Sea project until the state gives up more of its Colorado River Water, a letter from the senator said Tuesday. The letter, sent to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior...
Why So Many Jails Are in a ‘State of Complete Meltdown’
Additional reporting by Ken Miller in Oklahoma City, Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia and Rachel Dissell in Cleveland. In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
Social Media Scammer Hushpuppi Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Money Laundering
A Nigerian man labeled a social media influencer and scammer has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his misdeeds last year. According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of California, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known by his Instagram handle as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison.
Judge blasts treatment of mentally ill at Louisiana prison
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana prison’s treatment of its mentally ill prisoners — including inadequate care, incomplete medical records and prolonged stints in solitary confinement — violates federal law and the Constitution, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote’s 165-page ruling states that officials at the David Wade Correctional Center have used solitary […]
Arizona death-row prisoner makes last-minute claim to court
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner scheduled to be executed Wednesday in the 1980 killings of two people asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his claim that authorities had until recently withheld that a survivor had failed to identify him in a photo lineup. Lawyers for Murray Hooper,...
