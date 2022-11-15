Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Believes Cody Bellinger Should Be Able To Return to All-Star Form
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says struggling center-fielder Cody Bellinger has the "talent and work ethic" to return to his previous offensive form.
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner Disagrees With Assessment Dodgers Didn’t Have ‘Fun’
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the most talented rosters in recent memory and won a franchise-record 111 games, their postseason run ended after just four games, which brought up questions of why the team failed when it mattered most. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman believes...
Angels sign All-Star pitcher away from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday made a big addition to their pitching staff, and simultaneously weakened their crosstown rival. The Angels are signing pitcher Tyler Anderson to a 3-year, $39 million deal. Anderson rejected a qualifying offer from the Dodgers that would have paid him just under $20 million...
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, bullpen
In case you missed my Sunday overview of the Dodgers’ pending decision this week regarding Cody Bellinger, the outfielder was listed as one of 10 potential non-tender candidates this week by R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports. “There aren’t many teams who can stomach sinking $18 million into a player...
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw’s 2022 season was one that served as a reminder to take time to appreciate the ride while it’s still going. That journey provided plenty of enjoyment this season, and a little relief. An elbow injury at the end of 2021 for Kershaw brought uncertainty for the...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Loses Manager of the Year Award to Buck Showalter
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finished second in the NL Manager of the Year voting, losing to a guy with a higher payroll, a worse record, and a blown double-digit division lead.
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Accepts Qualifying Offer, Remains with Giants
Joc Pederson spent seven seasons with the Dodgers before hitting free agency after the 2020 season. He signed with the Cubs, who traded him to the Braves at midseason, and he won his second straight World Series with Atlanta that October. After 2021, he signed with the Giants, the team he rooted for growing up in the Bay Area.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Las Vegas to Host Oakland A’s and Cincinnati Reds in 2023
The Oakland Athletics are headed to Las Vegas … for two spring training games. The A’s and Cincinnati Reds announced the teams will play games on March 4–5, 2023, at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators. It’s a natural fit since the Aviators of the Pacific Coast League are the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s. The news comes as Oakland relocation talks to the desert have heated up considerably over the past few months.
Dodgers: Kershaw’s Challenge Raises $1.8 Million With ‘KC Live’ Benefit Concert
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, have raised over $16 million over the past 11 years through their foundation, Kershaw’s Challenge. Their efforts are focused on four locations: Dallas, Los Angeles, the Dominican Republic, and Zambia. The foundation’s website describes their mission:. Kershaw’s Challenge is a...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts on Managing Struggling Star Players
The Dodgers won 111 games in the 2022 regular season, their best record in franchise history and the best record by a National League team in over a century. For that, 17 of 30 voters for Manager of the Year thought Dave Roberts was one of the three best managers in the league. The other 13? Who knows.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Finishes Third in NL Cy Young Award
Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara took home the honors
Dodgers: Football World Finally Showing Joe Davis Some Respect For His Calls
Although we’re still just a little bitter that Joe Davis wasn’t able to make calls for the Dodgers in the World Series this year, it’s been cool to see more of the sports world not only become exposed to Joe Davis’ voice but also fully appreciate his calls.
FOX Sports
Clayton Kershaw’s expected return just first step as Dodgers address rotation
The Dodgers entered this offseason with glaring vacancies in the rotation and at shortstop. They started by addressing the former. After extending a qualifying offer to free agent pitcher Tyler Anderson, the Dodgers began closing in on a one-year deal with Clayton Kershaw. While terms are still being finalized, the club's all-time strikeouts leader is expected to return to Los Angeles.
Angels News: Phil Nevin Thinks Shohei Ohtani is an MVP Every Year
It's always nice to get such high praise from your manager.
Dodgers Rumors: Poll of 50 MLB Reporters Predicts Carlos Correa’s Future
Over at MLB.com, they polled 50 of their baseball experts to guess where 11 of the biggest-name free agents will end up signing this offseason. The experts had six of the 11 returning to their previous teams, but they also had some interesting predictions on the others. The experts have the Dodgers signing just one of the 11, and it’s not a name that will make a lot of fans happy.
