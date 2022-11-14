Additional Charges Expected for Man Who Discharged Officer's Firearm During Apprehension

Charges in addition to violation of probation are expected to be placed against Elverto Chavez, 36, after he discharged a Madison Precinct officer’s pistol while being detained on Gallatin Pike North in the Aspen Dental parking lot.

Field Training Officer Ben Williams and Rookie Officer Madison Rolon responded to the business after an employee reported a suspicious gray van that had been in the parking lot since Friday. After contact was made with the three individuals inside, the officers discovered Chavez had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant.

When Officer Williams attempted to take Chavez into custody, he ran from the van. Both officers gave chase across the parking lot where Chavez tripped on a curb and fell to the grass. As the officers tried to apprehend him, Chavez reached for Officer Rolon’s firearm and was able to discharge it while in her holster.

Officer Rolon suffered a graze wound to her foot. She was transported to Skyline Hospital where she was treated and released.

Chavez was transported to Nashville General Hospital for a minor injury. He is expected to be booked on the outstanding probation violation charge and additional charges from tonight’s incident upon his release.